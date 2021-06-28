Battle For The Cy Hawk Trophy: Iowa Vs. Iowa State Week 2 Preview

It’s never too early to talk college football, and if you’re looking to beat the rush for the best lines, one game you might want to consider is a Week 2 rivalry that dates back to 1894. That, of course, is none other than the battle of the Cy-Hawk Trophy between Iowa State and the University of Iowa.

This will be the first meeting between the two teams in two years, as last year’s game was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Iowa will carry a five-game win streak in the series into this year’s contest, but the last three meetings have been very tight, with the Hawkeyes outscoring Cyclones by 14 points during that span. This year’s edition should be another competitive matchup as both teams come into the season with very talented rosters.

Iowa State was installed as the 5.5-point home favorite off its success last season after finishing 9-3 overall and 8-1 in the Big 12. According to ESPN’s college football post-spring Top 25 power rankings, Iowa State is ranked sixth while Iowa is ranked 14th. But the truth is Iowa State benefited from not having to face some of the COVID-19 restrictions that Iowa and other Big 10 schools had to endure.

Iowa got off to an 0-2 start last season after losing both games by a total of five points. The Hawkeyes then rattled off six straight wins, including blowout victories of Michigan State, Penn State, and Wisconsin. COVID-19 then reared its ugly head again as it prevented Iowa from finishing off the year at the Music City Bowl after an outbreak in their opponent’s locker room.

Hawkeyes football coach, Kirk Ferentz, will undoubtedly label his side as the aggrieved team going into this game just in case he thinks his players are short of motivation.

But that shouldn’t be the case in this in-state rivalry, and that’s why it’s more valuable to have the points in your back pocket. Grab the 5.5 points now while you can because it won’t be available once the season gets underway.

