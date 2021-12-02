Baylor vs. Oklahoma State Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Baylor (38%) vs. Oklahoma State (62%)

SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: Baylor +165 – 2 Stars

SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: Oklahoma St. -4.5 – 2 Stars

SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: No Pick

Betting Trends, News, and Notes

The Baylor Bears (10-2) face off with the Oklahoma State Cowboys (11-1) in the 2021 Dr. Pepper Big 12 Championship game.

A win for Oklahoma State gives the Cowboys their first-ever conference title in the conference championship era. It could also secure a spot in the College Football Playoffs, although they might need a few other dominoes to fall their way to crack the top four.

The Cowboys have been stingy defensively all season long, ranking third in the country in total defense allowing only 273.6 yards per game. The rushing defense has been especially elite, limiting teams to only 91.5 yards per game on 2.8 yards per carry. That should play well in this matchup against a Baylor team rushing for over 220 yards per game.

We saw these two teams meet during the first weekend of October. The Cowboys came away victorious by a final score of 24-14. Despite turning the ball over three times, they managed that win and were still never in much danger of losing the game. They demonstrated that they were the better team, holding Baylor to only 280 yards of offense and 10 first downs.

It’s been a great success story for Dave Aranda in year two. The Bears improved from 2-7 a year ago to 10-2 this season with wins over ranked teams like Oklahoma, BYU, and Iowa State. They’re solid on both sides of the ball, ranking 30th in scoring offense (33.4 points per game) and 17th in scoring defense (19.4).

Oklahoma State has been the superior team in 2021 and has been remarkable against the spread, going 9-2-1 ATS on the season. They’ve also proven to be the better team once this season, although that was two months ago. The model likes them, and that’s the way we lean as well. That being said, we don’t see much value in the line. This is expected to be a tight matchup, and that’s exactly how it’s lined. The under is the only way to look at the total, although the bookmakers are also wise to that fact.