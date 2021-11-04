Baylor vs. Texas Christian Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Baylor (64.6%) vs. Texas Christian (35.4%)

SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: TCU +204 – 3 Stars

SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: TCU +7 – 3 Stars

SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: No Pick

Betting Trends, News, and Notes

The Baylor Bears (7-1) look to continue their resurgent season under coach Dave Aranda as they head to Fort Worth to take on the TCU Horned Frogs (3-5) in Big 12 action on Saturday, November 6.

After over 20 years with TCU, Gary Patterson was released from his duties as head coach this past Sunday. Assistant Jerry Kill will be the interim coach for the remainder of the season.

We haven’t seen the Horned Frogs with a coach other than Patterson in two decades, so it may be difficult to project them going forward. TCU has lost three conference games in a row, most recently appearing lifeless in a 31-12 defeat to Kansas State. The defense has been TCU’s biggest issue, surrendering a nearly laughable 7.0 yards per play on the season. They are beatable in the secondary, and the rush defense can’t stop anyone — tough news when facing a Baylor team averaging 37.4 points per game.

There’s also uncertainty on offense after quarterback Max Duggan was pulled in favor of Chandler Morris last week, and star running back Zach Evans’s status remains in doubt.

Dave Aranda has this Bears team in a good spot, improving their record from 2-7 a year ago to 7-1 thus far. Both the offense and defense rank inside the top-25 in scoring average. There are some quality wins on the resume as well in Iowa State, BYU, and Texas. The lone loss came on the road to a good Oklahoma State team in a game that was close throughout. The Bears struggled to move the ball in that contests — an Achilles’ heel that may pop up against elite opposition but shouldn’t be a problem against TCU’s porous defense.

Pick: Baylor -6.5