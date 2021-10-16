Best College Football Props for Saturday, October 16

Fresh off a 3-1 outing last weekend, we’re diving into more player props for college football action this Saturday. I’ve got five props lined up that I feel good about — let’s make it a good day! I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: this is an emerging market with plenty of opportunities to pounce on soft lines. Let’s see if we can find some more winners as we take a look at the best player props in college football for Saturday, October 16.

Arizona vs. Colorado

The Bet: Colorado running back Jarek Broussard over 57.5 rushing yards

Broussard burst onto the scene in 2020 with 895 rushing yards in only 6 games, establishing himself as one of the top running backs in the PAC-12. The unfortunate news is that he’s playing for an inept Buffaloes offense averaging only 13.8 points per game on the season. The good news is that Broussard is the focal point of the offensive attack and should feast against an Arizona defense allowing a whopping 219 rushing yards per game.

This is a rare game that Colorado is favored in, and I expect them to lean on their most talented player offensively as -6.5 points favorites at home. They won’t have many chances to nab a win this season, so I expect them to stick to their guns to notch one in the win column. Still, this is mostly a fade of a Wildcats defense that allowed 329 rushing yards on 7.0 yards per carry against UCLA last week.

We’re taking Jarek Broussard Over 57.5 rushing yards at FanDuel’s Sportsbook.

Texas A&M vs. Missouri

The Bet: Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller over 95.5 rushing yards

If you follow this column weekly, then you know we love to find player prop overs against this terrible Missouri Tigers defense. This Mizzou “defense” is allowing a putrid 288 rushing yards per game on 6.1 yards per carry. Opposing teams are managing nearly 500 total yards of offense per game on 6.8 yards per play. They can’t cover, tackle, or stick to their assignments — and they definitely can’t stop the run.

This sets up well for Spiller, who’s had at least 95 yards rushing in 9 of his past 11 non-Alabama SEC games. He’s been about as consistent as you can be at churning out yardage, and I expect a massive game from this Aggies’ backfield in a Charmin-soft matchup.

We’re taking Isaiah Spiller Over 95.5 rushing yards at FanDuel’s Sportsbook.

Alabama vs. Mississippi State

The Bet: Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers Over 308.5 passing yards

In case you haven’t heard, Mississippi State runs the air raid offense. That means they throw the ball a lot — 56.8 times per game, to be exact. This may seem like a high total against Alabama, but I’d argue it’s far too low. Rogers is averaging 372 yards per game through the air in this scheme, which is more than 60 yards above where this prop is listed.

Rogers showed what he can do against a good defense two weeks ago when he threw for 408 yards on 59 attempts in an upset win over Texas A&M in College Station. It’s not as if this Alabama secondary is the most fearsome unit that they’ve put on the field in recent memory, as there have been several articles just this week looking into why they’re struggling so much in coverage.

We’re taking Will Rogers Over 308.5 passing yards at FanDuel’s Sportsbook.

Ole Miss vs. Tennessee

The Bet: Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker Over 56.5 rushing yards

You know that we had to find a player prop for what’s expected to be the biggest shootout of the day! The Rebels and Volunteers will be playing in a paced-up affair featuring an incredible Over/Under set at 82.5 points. To give you an example of the style of games that Ole Miss gets involved in, let me say this: last week against Arkansas, the two teams combined for 103 points and 1,287 yards of total offense.

First-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel has brought his up-tempo offense previously seen with UCF to Knoxville to great early results. They’re averaging 41.5 points per game and have added another gear since inserting Hooker into the lineup. Hooker is a dual-threat who has gone over this mark in three of his past four games. I expect him to find more success on the ground here against an Ole Miss team that allowed 350 yards on the ground to Arkansas a week ago, including 85 yards and three scores to quarterback KJ Jefferson.

As the cherry on top, Tennessee is dealing with a banged-up running back room. Tiyon Evans is considered questionable and Jabari Small is expected to play after missing last week, but it doesn’t sound like either will be operating at 100%. I expect the Volunteers to lean heavily on Hooker in the shootout of the weekend.

We’re taking Hendon Hooker Over 56.5 rushing yards at FanDuel’s Sportsbook.

Ole Miss vs. Tennessee

The Bet: Tennessee wide receiver Velus Jones Over 62.5 receiving yards

Let’s go back to the well one more time with an over in Ole Miss vs. Tennessee. This time we’ll target Hooker’s favorite pass catcher, USC transfer Velus Jones. After missing the start of the season due to injury, Jones has quickly established himself as the top target in this high-paced offense. In his last two games, he’s gone for 13 catches, 182 yards, and 2 scores. He hasn’t gone under this 62.5 receiving yards mark in any of his past four games.

So why is this line so low? I really don’t know. The oddsmakers are expecting about a half-million points between these two teams and Jones is the top pass-catching option for the Volunteers, yet they’re expecting him to have a below-average game. Seems … off to me.

We’re taking Velus Jones Over 62.5 receiving yards at FanDuel’s Sportsbook.

