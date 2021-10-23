Best College Football Props for Saturday, October 23

Another Fall Saturday morning, another college football player prop column! The props have gone 6-3 over the last two weeks so we are on a little bit of a roll. Let’s see if we can find some more winners as we take a look at the best player props in college football for Saturday, October 23.

LSU vs. Mississippi State

The Bet: LSU running back Tyrion Davis-Price Over 89.5 rushing yards

The LSU run game has suddenly caught fire. After failing to rush for more than 51 yards in any of his first five games, Tyrion Davis-Price has ran for a whopping 434 yards on 58 carries in the last two weeks. Whatever changed for the Tigers, it’s clear that Davis-Price and this running game have become more of a priority.

The defenses he was playing in those contests weren’t exactly cupcakes (Kentucky, Florida), and he gets a soft matchup here against an Ole Miss defense allowing 30.2 points per game. The Rebels have been most susceptible on the ground, allowing 198.3 rushing yards per game. In their two most recent games, Ole Miss allowed 350 rushing yards to Arkansas and 222 to a Tennessee team missing its starting running back. This game is expected to be a shootout as the total currently sits at 76.5.

All signs are pointing toward yet another impressive day for TDP on the ground.

We’re taking Tyrion Davis-Price Over 89.5 rushing yards at FanDuel’s Sportsbook.

Ohio State vs. Indiana

The Bet: Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave Over 90.5 receiving yards

Chris Olave is one of the best receivers in the country and has been consistently putting up stat lines that put this prop to shame. Olave has surpassed the century mark in receiving yards in every game that he’s played this season with starting quarterback C.J. Stroud. If we go back to last season, Olave has eclipsed 100 receiving yards in nine of his last 11 games when the starting quarterback is under center. The line is clearly short based on past performance.

Indiana is solid defensively, but they’re dealing with multiple injuries in the secondary. That’s not the prospectus you want when facing a Buckeye team ranked first in the country in points per game at 48.5. They’ve been torching teams through the air, averaging 352.2 passing yards per game.

We’re taking Chris Olave Over 90.5 receiving yards at FanDuel’s Sportsbook.

USC vs. Notre Dame

The Bet: Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer Over 64.5 receiving yards

Michael Mayer is arguably the best tight end in all of college football and will be playing at home in a rivalry game, yet his yardage prop listed at only 64.5 — you know we’re playing the Over in this one.

Mayer has only had one subpar game this season when he put up a dud against Purdue. In his other four contests, however, he’s averaged 88.8 receiving yards per game while catching at least 7 passes in every outing. He’s the focal point of this offense and has produced regardless of who’s under center for the Irish (it’s been musical chairs at quarterback lately).

This matchup isn’t one to feat, as this Trojans’ defense has allowed over 485 yards of offense in two of their past three PAC-12 games. Allowing 7.6 yards per play to Oregon State and 7.7 yards per play against Utah certainly won’t inspire confidence in their ability to cover Mayer, a future first-round NFL Draft selection.

We’re taking Michael Mayer Over 64.5 receiving yards at FanDuel’s Sportsbook.

