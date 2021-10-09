Best College Football Props for Saturday, October 9

There are plenty of college football player props on tap at FanDuel’s Sportsbook this weekend. We’ve taken a deep dive into the offerings and provided you with the four best bets on the board.

Oklahoma vs. Texas

The Bet: Texas running back Bijan Robinson Over 18.5 receiving yards

We’re going right back to the well with another play on Bijan Robinson’s receiving prop after cashing the Over last week.

I’ll spare you the fawning, obsequious details, but I believe that Bijan is the most talented back in the country. He’s an absolute force and has accumulated 480 rushing yards over his last three games. Naturally, his rushing props are juiced after those performances, so we’ll take a look at receiving props until the value gets drained out of those as well.

Bijan is more than capable as a receiver, tallying 167 yards and two scores through the air on the season. While this Oklahoma defense is solid, they proved vulnerable against running backs through the air a week ago when Kansas State’s Deuce Vaughn racked up 10 receptions for 104 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Steve Sarkisian has never been shy using his running backs in the passing game (Najee Harris, PPR machine — NFL DFS players know the deal now) and would be wise to utilize that to his advantage in this matchup.

We’re taking Bijan Robinson Over 18.5 receiving yards at FanDuel’s Sportsbook.

Maryland vs. Ohio State

The Bet: Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson Over 79.5 rushing yards

This line is short. That’s all there is to it. No need to mince words — end segment.

All jokes aside, this line is too short for Henderson. The impressive freshman has taken the reins as Ohio State’s lead back — an extremely valuable position to hold. With great power (agility, burst, etc.) comes great responsibility, and we’re going to hold Henderson responsible with our money to cover this laughably short rushing prop.

Maryland’s defense has struggled to contain running backs, ranking 108th in the country in rushing explosiveness allowed. That’s … not the mark you want to see when facing a team of Ohio State’s caliber.

Since earning the coaching staff’s trust as the lead back three weeks ago, Henderson has averaged a whopping 147 rushing yards per game. Do you think that’ll play well here against a soft Terrapins front seven? I certainly do.

We’re taking TreVeyon Henderson Over 79.5 rushing yards at FanDuel’s Sportsbook.

Penn State vs. Iowa

The Bet: Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras Under 209.5 passing yards

You’re going to give me a total of 41.5 between two offensively challenged teams and then hang the passing yard prop over 200 for a game-managing quarterback? Sure, sign me up!

Petras has already gone over this mark twice this season in five games (still below 50%, but impressive considering this passing game’s merits), but let’s take a closer look at the defenses in those games. One occurred last week against the aforementioned Charmin-soft Maryland defense, and the other came against Colorado State — a team so heralded that they lost by 19 to an FCS school and were defeated by the mighty Vanderbilt.

He gets a matchup here against a solid Penn State defense that won’t give up anything easy. This will be a classic Big Ten matchup and points are not expected to be coming in bunches, so we’re going to bet that the yards will be hard to come by as well.

We’re taking Spencer Petras Under 209.5 passing yards at FanDuel’s Sportsbook.

Wisconsin vs. Illinois

The Bet: Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters Under 158.5 passing yards.

Here’s the long and the short of it: Brandon Peters has only eclipsed this passing yardage mark in two of his past eight games as quarterback of the fearsome Illini. He averaged a wrath-of-god-inducing 5.4 yards per attempt in 2020 and is actually on pace to surpass that emblem of futility with a 5.3 mark in 2021.

In case you haven’t heard, Wisconsin has a pretty good defense. That’s pretty much all they can rely on in 2021, and it’s the only assured thing in this game between two Big Ten sluggers.

If we lose on a Brandon Peters under bet, then so be it — but I’ll never regret being on the right side of history.

We’re taking Brandon Peters Under 158.5 passing yards at FanDuel’s Sportsbook.