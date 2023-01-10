Betting Insights: Alabama's National Championship Odds

For years, the Alabama Crimson Tide were considered a football school. But head coach Nate Oats and his program are looking to change things as the Crimson Tide continue to stake their claim in college hoops.

Freshman star power led by strong coaching can be powerful, and that’s exactly what’s brewing in Tuscaloosa. But how have the odds reacted to Alabama’s start? Let’s look at the futures betting market at the BetMGM Sportsbook to gain some insight.

National Championship Movement (Last Week, Current)

Alabama +2500 to +1400

Tennessee +1800 to +1400

Texas +1400 to +2200

National Championship Betting Insights @ BetMGM

Percentage of market’s tickets: 1.8%

Percentage of market’s handle: 1.8%

Brandon Miller is the engine that makes this Alabama team go. The freshman has exploded onto the sport’s scene and currently ranks eighth in KenPom’s Player of the Year standings. He’s got lethal three-point shooting that comes with pro-level length. He continues to fly up draft boards and is potentially the best NBA prospect in college basketball in 2022-23.

Oats’s style is easily one of the nation’s most watchable brands of basketball. His teams fly up and down the court and favor the triple, no matter the matchup. Alabama ranks third in the nation in tempo and scores 35.7 percent of their points from beyond the arc, good for 64th nationally.

This team also boasts a tenacious defense that prides itself on length, an ability to alter every opposing jump shot and keep opponents away from the three-point line. The Crimson Tide are elite at playing to their strengths while taking away yours.

The SEC is developing into a legitimate basketball league. They are home to many national contenders, such as Kentucky, Tennessee, and Arkansas. It means the Crimson Tide will be battle-tested as they make their way toward the NCAA Tournament with intense matchups on a nightly basis.

If there is one knock on this team, there isn’t a ton of experience on this roster, which can be a severe hindrance come tournament time. But the talent and coaching are far too strong to ignore. You can confidently buy on the Crimson Tide heading into the thick of conference play in 2023.