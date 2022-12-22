Betting Insights: Arizona's National Championship Odds

Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd is off to another fiery start in his second season as a college basketball head coach, proving that year one was far from a fluke. The Wildcats are 11-1, with their lone loss coming in a tricky road spot against Utah.

This team has a nicely-weighted combination of talent, experience, and stardom to make them a serious national title contender. Although we haven’t seen a Pac-12 team win it all since this Arizona program did it back in 1997, the Wildcats must be respected among the nation’s top teams.

How have the odds reacted to Arizona’s hot start? Let’s look at the college basketball futures betting market at the BetMGM Sportsbook to gain some insight.

National Championship Movement (Last Week, Current)

Kansas +2200 to +1600

Houston +750 to +700

Arizona +1600 to +1400

National Championship Betting Insights @ BetMGM

Percentage of market’s tickets: 5.3%

Percentage of market’s handle: 7.7%

Arizona can run up the points on any opponent in a hurry. They boast the most efficient and seventh-fastest offense in the nation per KenPom, all while shooting the highest two-point percentage in the country.

Azuolas Tubelis is a legitimate All-American who has made a stellar leap from his sophomore to junior season. In a season where the top squads are littered with talented big men across the country, it feels like he can go toe-to-toe with any of them when at his best.

Kerr Kriisa is the engine that makes this offense go. The junior point guard is dishing out 6.3 assists per game while pouring in 11.8 points per contest and is the on-ball magician for this high-tempo offense.

His importance was emphasized in the team’s Pac-12 Tournament and early NCAA Tournament run last season when he was out due to injury. It felt like the Wildcats were missing the spark he provides. He will be crucial to the team’s success in 2022-23.

If there is something that can keep Lloyd and his men from postseason success, it’ll be their questionable defense. They struggle to force turnovers at even an average rate, while it took them until their eighth game of the season against a poor Cal team to keep a team under 70 points in a game.

Perimeter defending is slightly lackluster on this roster, which could be exploitable by the right matchup come NCAA Tournament time.

They have already racked up impressive wins over likely tournament teams in San Diego State, Creighton, Indiana, and Tennessee. A concern for a potential NCAA Tournament run involves their lack of chances to gain more resume-building wins in conference play.

The only team currently within the top 30 per KenPom outside of Arizona is UCLA, who ranks higher than the Wildcats. That makes this feel like it could be peak value for the Wildcats following those notable victories. It makes staying away, for now, feel like the best option. That being said, this will be a team to re-evaluate come March.