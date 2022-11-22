Betting Insights: Texas's National Championship Odds

It feels like Chris Beard may be building something serious in Austin. His Texas Longhorns are now 3-0 to start the season and are coming off a thrashing of No. 6 Gonzaga in the new Moody Center. They have also taken the top spot in the rankings at KenPom.com.

Texas is a serious contender to win the Big 12, arguably the top conference in college basketball. They not only boast talent but the experience you look for within a national title contender, ranking 11th in Division I roster experience in the country. Beard utilizes six seniors in his nightly rotation.

How have the odds reacted to Texas’ hot start? Let’s look at the college basketball futures betting market at the BetMGM Sportsbook to gain some insight.

National Championship Movement (Last Week, Current)

Houston +1000 to +750

Texas +2500 to +1200

Illinois +5000 to +2500

National Championship Betting Insights @ BetMGM

Percentage of market’s tickets: 4.6%

Percentage of market’s handle: 4.3%

The Lone Star State is dominating the top of college basketball metrics. Almost every reputable metric ranking has Houston, Texas, and Baylor within their top six best teams in the nation. Houston (opened +2000) and Texas (opened +4000) have seen the biggest movement within the National Championship market after their starts to the season.

Texas’ success relies on a stout defense and efficiency inside the arc. Eight Texas players shoot above 50 percent from the field from two-point range. They are forcing a turnover rate of 28.6 percent on their opponents, good for sixth in the nation. It’s how Beard liked getting things done at Texas Tech, and it’s the same formula for his new stint in Austin.

The Longhorns still face some tough tests before conference play gets underway, starting with Creighton at home on December 1, followed by a matchup with #16 Illinois in Madison Square Garden at the Jimmy V Classic on December 6. A rare January non-conference matchup also awaits as they’ll head to Knoxville and take on #22 Tennessee.

The Big 12 is a gauntlet that provides a plethora of opportunities to notch quality wins while there are almost zero bad losses. It’s a wonderful conference to build a resumé, and there’s a real chance this Texas team could find the top-seed line come March, a favorable path to a National Championship.