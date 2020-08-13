Blazers vs Nets NBA Betting Odds, Preview and Predictions

NBA action continues in Orlando, FL Thursday night as the Portland Trail Blazers and Brooklyn Nets match up in what’s as close to a must-win situation as can be. It is the final regular season game for both teams.

Let’s take a closer look at where the value is at in this one.

Odds

Money Line

Portland: -390

Brooklyn: +310

Spread

Portland -9: -110

Brooklyn +9: -110

Total

Over 236.5: -110

Under 236.5: -110

Key Points to Consider

Outlook: Portland is a half-game ahead of Memphis (and others) for the No. 8 spot. There will be a play-in tournament between the No. 8 and No. 9 seed to see who matches up with the No. 1 seed Lakers in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs. Phoenix and San Antonio are the other 2 teams a half-game behind Portland. Phoenix matches up with Dallas Thursday night; Memphis plays the Bucks, and San Antonio plays the Utah Jazz.

Where Brooklyn At: Brooklyn is locked in to the No. 7 spot in the Eastern Conference. There’s really not much for them to play for here, meaning we’ll see most of their starters out. Four of their five starters sat out Tuesday’s win. They are 5-2 in the bubble games so far.

ATS: The Blazers are 6-1-1 against the spread (ATS) in the bubble games so far.

Projected Leaders

Damian Lillard is projected to finish with 30 points on 49% shooting, along with 8 assists, 5 rebounds and 1 steal.

Caris LeVert, if he does suit up, is projected to finish with 17-to-18 points on 46% shooting, along with 4 assists and 4 rebounds.

Analyst’s Pick

The OVER, and Portland to win.

Portland winning is the safe pick here. Value, however, is on the total. Three-star (out of four) AccuScore hot trend pick. Average total combined score in sims is 237 points.

