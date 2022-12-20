Boca Raton Bowl: Liberty vs. Toledo Betting Preview and Insights
We continue the trek throughout the 2022 Bowl Season as the Liberty Flames, and Toledo Rockets are set to face off tonight in what should be a high-scoring affair in the Boca Raton Bowl! We look at the current odds and some insight on both sides for the matchup.
It’s the fourth all-time meeting between the two programs, with Toledo taking all three of the previous matchups. It’s the first time they will be facing off since 2007 when the Rockets completed a 12-point fourth-quarter comeback to win 35-34.
Boca Raton Bowl Game Information
Location: FAU Stadium | Boca Raton, FL
Time: 7:30 pm ET | TV: ESPN
Liberty got off to a scorching start to the season, reaching as high as 19th in the AP Poll at 8-1 after Week 10. But three straight losses to end the season to UConn, Virginia Tech, and New Mexico State have them sputtering into Boca, where they will look to win their fourth bowl game in just as many seasons.
Boca Raton Bowl Game Odds on FanDuel
Spread: Liberty +3.5 (+114) | Toledo -3.5 (-106)
Moneyline: Liberty (+140) | Toledo (-170)
Total: Over 51.5 (-110) | Under 51.5 (-110)
Toledo enters with a much different vibe. Head coach Jason Candle and the Rockets are MAC Champions thanks to a 17-7 victory over Ohio, their first conference title since 2017. But despite this being the fifth bowl appearance in seven seasons for Candle during his tenure with the program, he is still seeking his first bowl victory at Toledo.
Liberty Flames Insights:
Since last season, Liberty skill players have averaged a touchdown every 1.5 receptions (28 Rec/19 TDs) in the Red Zone, tied for third best receptions per TD among FBS teams (average: 2.1.)
Demario Douglas has 119 receptions on 165 targets (72% Reception Pct) since last season, tied for eighth best among FBS receivers (average: 61%).
Douglas has caught six touchdown passes in the fourth quarter since last season, tied for most among FBS receivers.
Liberty has tackled opponents for a loss on 105 of 434 rushing attempts (24% TFL%) this season, the best in FBS (average: 16%).
Toledo Rockers Insights:
Toledo WRs have 14 receptions for 20 or more yards in the fourth quarter this season, tied for most among FBS teams.
Toledo has allowed a passer rating of just 114.3 (351.0 Pass Attempts) this season, third best among Non-Power 5 teams (average: 133.8).
Jamal Turner has caught seven touchdown passes this season, tied for third-most among FBS tight ends.
Jerjuan Newton has caught four touchdown passes in the fourth quarter since last season, tied for ninth most among FBS receivers.
Devin Maddox has eight first-down receptions in close and late situations this season, tied for 12th most among FBS receivers.
