Boise State vs. UCF Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for CFB Game on 09/02

Boise State vs. UCF CFB Game Information

BSU (0-0) UCF (0-0)

Date: 09/02/2021

Time: 07:00 PM

Boise State vs. UCF MoneyLine, Spread, Total, and Odds

MoneyLine (Open): Boise State () vs. UCF () MoneyLine (Current): Boise State (172) vs. UCF (-215) Spread (Open): Boise State (4) vs UCF (-4) Spread (Current): Boise State (5.5) vs UCF (-5.5) Game Total (Open): 71.5 Game Total (Current): 67.5

Odds to Win CFB Championship Odds to Win CFB Championship: Boise State ( 25000 ) Odds to Win CFB Championship: UCF ( 50000 )

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Boise State (37.9%) vs. UCF (62.1%) SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: Boise State +183 2 Stars SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: Boise State +6 1 Star SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: No Pick

Betting Trends, News, and Notes

A matchup between two top Group of 5 teams that both happen to be breaking in new head coaches. This game is all that a college football fan could ask for on a Thursday night. The Knights will be welcoming former Auburn coach Gus Malzahn to town after Josh Heupel left for Tennessee. The Broncos will also be dealing with a new head coach involving Auburn, but this time the other way around – Bryan Harsin left for the Tigers to try his luck in the SEC. He’ll be replaced by Andy Avalos.

Boise will be eager to get back to the stellar days of the early 2010s. While they’ve remained a top team in the Mountain West, they haven’t made a marquee bowl game since the 2014 Fiesta Bowl and have shown subtle signs of regression. They finished 2020 with only 107.1 rushing yards per game on only 3.3 yards per carry – a significant step backward – while also regressing defensively. Things culminated in a 34-20 loss to San Jose State in the Mountain West Championship game.

Still, the Broncos remain a hard out and will bring in former UC Davis Offensive Coordinator Tim Plough to run the offense. Starting quarterback Hank Bachmeier is hoping for an uptick in production in a new scheme that features more passing plays and more tempo. Running back George Holani will be looking to right the ship after missing most of last season but rushing for over 1,000 yards as a freshman in 2019. Khalil Shakir is one of the top wideouts in college football; expect him to be heavily involved.

UCF is led by star quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who has thrown for over 7,200 yards with 61 touchdowns in his two seasons as the starter. The offense will be there, but questions remain defensively after allowing 33.2 points per game and 491.8 total yards per game. They have shown kinks in the armor after reigning in the AAC for a few years but remain talented and will hope to challenge for the title under Malzahn.

UCF is only 1-6 ATS in their last 7 games while playing as a favorite, while Boise is 6-2 ATS in their last 8 as an underdog.

