Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors NBA Betting Odds, Preview and Picks

NBA Return continues in Orlando, FL Friday night as Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors match up in what will more than likely be a postseason series in the near future.

Let’s take a closer look at where the value is at in this one.

Odds

Money Line

Boston Celtics: +130

Toronto Raptors: -154

Spread

Boston Celtics +3: -110

Toronto Raptors -3: -110

Total

Over 218.5: -110

Under 218.5: -110

Key Points to Consider

Momentum: Celtics are coming in with a ton of momentum following a 34-point win over the Brooklyn Nets. They’ve struggled overall, having lost four of their last seven, but the bubble is basically a new season of its own. We’ll keep an eye on Jayson Tatum, not for his play on offense, but his increased activity on defense (averaging 1.4 steals per).

Undefeated: The Raptors are proving how valuable chemistry is as they remain undefeated in the bubble. Pascal Siakam has led the way this season, averaging 23.3 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. His 1.0 blocks per and 0.9 steal per just adds to his versatility in what’s turning out to be one of the better two-way players the league has.

Betting Trend: Going back to the ‘regular’ season, Boston is 0-4-1 against the spread (ATS) vs teams with a record above .500.

Projected Leaders

Jayson Tatum is projected to lead Boston with 21 points on 45% shooting, along with 7 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 steal.

Pascal Siakam is projected to lead Toronto with 22 points on 49% shooting, along with 8 rebounds, 3 assists and 1 steal.

Analyst’s Pick

Raptors -3

Two-star (out of four) AccuScore hot trend pick. Average final score in AccuScore simulations is 114-109, in favor of Toronto.

