Bowling Green Falcons vs. Toledo Rockets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Betting Trends:

Totals:

In 12 road games over the last 2 seasons, Bowling Green is 7-5-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 53.7 points per game which has been on average 0.6 points over the line for those games.

In 14 home games over the last 2 seasons, Toledo is 6-8-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 56.0 points per game which has been on average 0.2 points over the line for those games.

On the average combined, Bowling Green and Toledo average 54.8 points in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 4.8 points over the current total. This favors the OVER.

Spread:

In 12 road games over the last 2 seasons, Bowling Green is 6-5-1 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is -14.0 points per game which has been on average 3 points better than the spread for those games.

In 14 home games over the last 2 seasons, Toledo is 8-5-1 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is 13.9 points per game which has been on average 3.1 points worse than the spread for those games.

On the average combined, Bowling Green and Toledo average 13.9 points of margin for the home team in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 1.6 points under the current line for the home team. This favors the visitor spread.