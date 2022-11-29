Brazil Continues as World Cup Favorites After Second Victory

After recording convincing victories over Serbia and Switzerland, Brazil has continued to see their World Cup odds bet down. There have also been multiple upsets that have transpired in the World Cup, which has resulted in some teams seeing their odds rise, and some seeing them fall.

With the group stage entering its final legs, you’re beginning to understand better which teams are genuine contenders and which are pretenders with insights from BetMGM.

World Cup Winner Line Movement (Group Play, Current)

Brazil (+333 to +225)

(+333 to +225) Argentina (+550 to +750)

(+550 to +750) Spain (+850 to +650)

Brazil Dominates, While Argentina is Slipping

It hasn’t been complete perfection for Brazil through two games despite outscoring their opposition 3-0 ahead of their third match on Friday against Cameroon. There’s definite room for improvement, and that’s a scary premise considering the direction they’re trending in the group stage.

When you’re the favorite on a global scale, like the World Cup, the only thing that ultimately matters is coming out victorious. So Brazil still has a long way to go. After owning +333 odds before the group stage, Brazil has seen their odds bet down to +225, where they currently stand.

As the odds on favorite, they’ve also been getting attention from bettors. Brazil boasts the second-highest ticket percentage at 12.4% and the second-highest handle percentage at 17.6%. An indication of some sizable bets placed on Brazil to win the World Cup.

Argentina was another team that had high hopes entering the World Cup, but after suffering a 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia in their opener, they’ve seen their group-stage odds drop from +550 to +750. Argentina did respond in their second match with a 2-0 victory over Mexico, but they’ll need more in their third game when they take on Poland.

Argentina has managed to compile the highest ticket and handle percentages. They currently own 15.5% of the tickets, in addition to 23.1% of the handle, which has them as the only country with over 20% of the money heading in their direction. That demonstrates that they saw heavy backing to capture the 2022 World Cup heading into Qatar.