Brigham Young vs. Utah State Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview

Betting Trends, News, and Notes

The 4-0 BYU Cougars will travel to Merlin Olsen Field to take on the 3-1 Utah State Aggies on Friday, October 1.

BYU got their season started by rattling off three straight wins over PAC-12 foes. They allowed South Florida to creep back into the game last week in a game in which the Cougars were favored by 23 points but still won 35-27. It’ll be the start of two straight games against Mountain West teams, as they host Boise State next week.

It’s been an impressive start for a team that lost the majority of production from an 11-1 team a year ago. This game isn’t a cakewalk, as Utah State’s only loss came against a good Boise State squad. The Aggies also have a PAC-12 win under their belt, as they defeated Washington State 26-23 in the opener.

The two-quarterback system has mostly been a success (319 passing yards per game) for Utah State, but they had no answers when the passing game faltered against Boise State. Both quarterbacks (Logan Bonner and Andrew Peasley) completed less than 45% of their passes, and both averaged less than 7.0 yards per attempt.

The Aggies seem somewhat binary this season. They don’t have a good defense (463 yards per game allowed on 6.5 yards per play), but they have a dangerous aerial assault.

BYU’s secondary is allowing only 189 passing yards per game, so it’s understandable why they’re the sizable favorite in this one. Most notably, Arizona State couldn’t throw the ball successfully when they needed to make up ground against BYU. If the Cougars defense plays that way again here, it should be an easy cover. Things could get dicey if they allow Utah State to move the ball through the air, but BYU is still the superior team in this matchup.