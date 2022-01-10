Buy, Buy, Buy: National Championship

#3 Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) vs #1 Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) Date: 01/10/2022 Time: 08:00 PM Location: Lucas Oil Stadium Indianapolis, Indiana

Georgia Bulldogs vs. Alabama Crimson Tide Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Georgia Bulldogs (-135) vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (115) Spread: Georgia Bulldogs (-2.5) vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (2.5) Game Total: 52.5

Georgia Bulldogs vs. Alabama Crimson Tide News and Notes

They say that the third time is a charm, but how about the fifth?

Kirby Smart and Georgia are 0-4 vs. Alabama in the five seasons he’s been at the helm. Before that, Smart worked under Nick Saban at Alabama for eight seasons. However, Smart has been highly successful in Georgia, racking up a 57-10 record.

Meanwhile, the Crimson Tide has been rolling over opponents for over a decade. The defending national champions, Alabama, are looking for their fourth title in eight years and seventh in the past 13. If they win against the Bulldogs, it’ll be the second time Saban has won back-to-back national championships with Alabama.

Georgia has lost seven straight to Alabama and hasn’t won a national title in 41 years. In their previous meeting, the Bulldogs entered as the favorite ranked number one in the country. However, the Crimson Tide beat the Georgia defense 41-24 and took home the SEC Championship. The two teams also previously met in the 2018 National Championship. Alabama won that game 26-23 in overtime.

The Crimson Tide’s offense averaged 494.6 total yards and 41.1 points per game this season. Bryce Young has led the way, throwing for 4,503 yards and 46 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Georgia has limited teams to an insane 9.5 points and 253.9 total yards per game. This game will come down to whether or not Georgia’s defense will be able to stop Alabama’s offense. Of the 15 touchdowns the Bulldogs have allowed all year, five came against Alabama.

We think the Bulldogs’ defense will hold and recommend taking Georgia at -2.5 on the spread.

