CALDER MEMORIAL TROPHY FUTURES ODDS AND ANALYSIS

The competition for the Calder trophy this season is seemingly wide open. There are a couple of standouts, but FanDuel Sportsbook is giving us some good odds to sink our teeth into.

TOP 10 ODDS FOR CALDER MEMORIAL TROPHY WINNER

Cole Caufield: +250

Trevor Zegras: +550

Spencer Knight: +900

Moritz Seider: +1100

Alex Newhook: +1100

Alex Nedeljkovic: +1100

Jamie Drysdale: +1200

Nick Robertson: +1500

Lucas Raymond: +1500

Marco Rossi: +2200

Vasily Podkolzin: +2600

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!

COLE CAUFIELD

Cole Caufield is the odds on favorite, and with good reason. He burst onto the pro scene with instant success. He’s had an early breakthrough with the Canadiens and helped lead the American Junior team to World Championship Gold. Montreal is banking on his continued growth, putting him on the top line to start the season.

TREVOR ZEGRAS

It’s tough to bring up the previous World Junior Championship and not mention the tournaments’ leading scorer. Trevor Zegras dominated, putting up 18 points in only seven games. He’ll be playing center for the Ducks’ first line, and there is a lot of hype following him into the beginning of this season. Before seeing the odds, we expected Zegras would be the favorite. In addition, the center position usually gets a little more attention when it comes to these awards.

SPENCER KNIGHT

Spencer Knight rounds out a trio of American Calder favorites. Knight will have to travel a long road before he gets a sniff of the Calder trophy. The last goalie to win it was Steve Mason in 2008-09. On top of it being hard for a rookie goaltender to win, the Panthers have stated that it’s Sergei Bobrovsky’s net to lose. Entering the season, it looks like Knight will have to earn the starting job before he can even think about winning the Calder.

MORITZ SEIDER

A lot of people are sleeping on Moritz Seider, but it’s not his fault. Detroit is still rebuilding, and it’ll be challenging for the youngster to stand out in what will probably be a situation where the team is just trying to survive. Seider has shown he can play at the pro level. He put up respectable numbers in the AHL, SHL, and on the international stage. We think Seider is a long shot, but if the Red Wings make the playoffs partially due to his play, who knows what could happen.

ALEX NEWHOOK

Alex Newhook could be a dark horse in this Calder race. He will not be on the top line like some of the players above, but he’ll be on the best team in the league. It’ll be tougher to stand out when his team is led by Nathan MacKinnon, Gabriel Landeskog, and Mikko Rantanen. However, Newhook will have opportunities to share the ice with them from time to time. He’ll probably get a few looks on the powerplay with one or more of them as well. Newhook might not be the favorite to win the Calder, but he has an outside chance.

All NHL predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid