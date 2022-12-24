Camellia Bowl: Georgia Southern vs. Buffalo Betting Preview and Insights

The Camellia Bowl has the chance for fireworks and will go down on December 27 between the Georgia Southern Eagles and Buffalo Bulls.

Last year’s Camellia Bowl saw Georgia State lay a beat down on Ball State 51-20. This bowl game has transpired annually since 2014 and features teams from the Sun Belt Conference and Mid-American Conference.

Camellia Bowl Game Information

Date: Tuesday, December 27, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Cramton Bowl

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Georgia Southern (6-6), Buffalo (6-6)

Spread: Georgia Southern (-4.5) | Moneyline: Georgia Southern (-184), Buffalo (+155) | Total: 66.5

It’s a homecoming in this matchup for Eagles quarterback Kyle Vantrease, a former Buffalo Bulls member. What’s even more interesting about that is he was able to help lead the Bulls to a victory in this same bowl game back in 2020, meaning things have come full circle for him as he looks to lead the opposition to the promised land this time around. There’s been a lot to like about what the Eagles QB1 has brought to the table, but a big issue on offense has been surrounding turnovers, which could be a factor in the outcome of this matchup. In saying that, the Bulls’ defense isn’t exactly the most formidable opposition, meaning there’s the potential for Vantrease and the Eagles’ offense to take care of the football here and find offensive success.

The Eagles are currently listed as -4.5-point favorites, and they finished the regular season 7-5 against the spread. On the other hand, the Bulls were 6-5-1 against the spread. You’d probably feel more comfortable with the opening line of -3.5 points for the Eagles, but there’s still value in laying the points here.

The total for this matchup fluctuated throughout the week, opening at 63.5 and rising to 67.5 before dropping one point to 66.5. In this bowl game, overs have hit in five of eight games, and with the offensive game plan the Eagles should bring to the table here, it’s not hard to envision them putting up over 40 in this matchup. The question that needs to be answered is whether or not the Bulls can hold up their end of the agreement. With some concerns and warts evident on the Eagles’ defense, expect the Bulls to keep this game close enough, meaning target the over 66.5.

Georgia Southern Eagles Insights:

Georgia Southern RBs have 364 receiving yards on 1st down this season — most among FBS Teams

— Kyle Vantrease (GSO) has been sacked 11.0 times on 800.0 pass attempts (one sack every 72.7 pass attempts) since last season — best among FBS Quarterbacks ; Average: 15.0

(one sack every 72.7 pass attempts) — ; Amare Jones (GSO) has 202 receiving yards on 1st down this season — 2nd most among FBS Running Backs

— Georgia Southern has allowed a passer rating of just 86.1 in the Red Zone (52.0 Pass Attempts) this season — 3rd best among Non-Power 5 Teams ; Average: 164.5

(52.0 Pass Attempts) — ; Khaleb Hood (GSO) has 77 receptions this season — tied for 6th most among FBS Receivers

Buffalo Bulls Insights: