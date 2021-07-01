Can Denmark Defeat The Czech Republic?

Denmark has been the story of EURO 2020 following the tragic incident in their opening fixture with Christian Eriksen, their star player who collapsed late in the first half. Since that shocking loss to Finland 1-0 in that opening match, Denmark has fared well ever since and now see themselves playing for a spot in the semifinal against a beatable Czech Republic side.
Most wouldn’t have ever wanted to come back from that situation and play a game that day. Even when they lost to Belgium in their second game of the group stage, they looked strong for most of it and scored that great goal in the 2nd minute. Now, they’ve been winning ever since. They did what they needed to do against Russia on the final matchday to get out of the group as the second-place team.
They’re a little like Sweden in the sense that the whole package is better than the sum of their parts. They’ve got a lot of good players who work well with each other rather than just a star player or two. I do think they’re going to advance in this game and that would just be another chapter in an amazing story.
Denmark is currently +110 on the three-way regulation moneyline to beat the Czech Republic, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
