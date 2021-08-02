Can Norwich City Finally Survive A Premier League Season?

In three straight Premier League seasons, Norwich City has suffered the brutal reality of relegation, with their last survival coming in the 2012-13 season. They are considered one of England’s perennial “yo-yo clubs,” a side that continues to bounce back and forth between the Championship and the Premier League through promotion and relegation. Here are FanDuel Sportsbook‘s odds on Norwich City to return to fall into the bottom three and suffer relegation.

Norwich City To Be Relegated (-115)

Norwich City finished in last place in 2019-20 but are looking to prove they belong this season after winning the Championship last season. They have been stripped of some key players during their promotion process, the biggest blow being the departure of midfielder Emi Buendia, the engine that kept Norwich chugging towards their first-place finish. The Argentinian had 15 goals which ranked second on his team, and 15 assists which was good for tops in the Championship. His departure to fellow Premier League club Aston Villa hurts, and it leaves manager Daniel Farke with a massive gap in his midfield to fulfill with the creativity, playmaking, and finishing that Buendia takes with him. Midfielder Oliver Skipp was another bright spot last season as a holding midfielder and will head back to Tottenham after a one-season loan. A midfield that was boasted as an area of strength for the side is suddenly looking bleak, which can raise concern for how much service star striker Teemu Pukki will receive.

It’s hard to think of three clubs that can finish under Norwich with Buendia out of the mix, and it feels like a good price on them to suffer relegation. Take Norwich to head back down to the Championship in the 2021-22 Premier League season.