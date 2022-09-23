Can the Badgers Test the Buckeyes in the Shoe?

With Notre Dame showing themselves to be a fugazi top-10 team, the Ohio State Buckeyes may face their toughest test of the early season with the Wisconsin Badgers coming to town. I say may because we’re not sure how good the 2022 Badgers are.
Everyone knows about the explosive attack of the Buckeyes orchestrated by Heisman Trophy favorite C.J. Stroud (11 TDs, 0 INTs). With Marvin Harrison Jr. (342 receiving yards, 5 TDs), Emeka Egbuka (324 receiving yards, 3 TDs), Miyan Williams (207 rushing yards, 1 TD), and TreVeyon Henderson (197 rushing yards, 3 TDs), OSU’s offense has an embarrassment of riches.
They put up 763 yards and 77 points last week, and oh yeah, superstar wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba (36 receiving yards) still hasn’t gotten going.
Badgers @ Buckeyes Game Information
Location: Ohio Stadium | Columbus, OH
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET | TV: ABC
Through three games, Jim Leonhard’s defense allowed 24 points, 2.7 yards per carry, and a 52.4 completion percentage by opposing quarterbacks. The Wisconsin defense is rated sixth by SP+ and ninth by PFF.
While OSU has scored 123 points in the past two games, that has come against Group of 5 competition. They only managed 21 points in Week 1 against Notre Dame. Was that a blip? Game 1 jitters? How they fare against Wisconsin will answer those questions.
Badgers @ Buckeyes Game Odds @ FanDuel
Spread: Wisconsin +18.5 (-110) | Ohio State -18.5 (-110)
Moneyline: Wisconsin (+680) | Ohio State +1.5 (-1100)
Total: OVER 56.5 (-115) | UNDER 56.5 (-105)
The most significant question mark Ohio State had coming into the season was their defense. Jim Knowles was the most talked about coordinator addition in the offseason, and so far, the early returns are positive.
PFF rates their run-defense ninth among Power 5 schools, and they’re tied for fourth among P5 defenses with 25 tackles for no gain or loss. Much improved from the unit that was pushed around by Oregon and Michigan in their two losses last season.
Same Game Parlays @ FanDuel
Ohio State -18.5, OVER 56.5 (+220)
Wisconsin +18.5, UNDER 56.5 (+270)
Wisconsin +14.5, Ohio State UNDER 37.5 (+156)
Running the football and controlling the clock is Wisconsin’s only chance to make this a game. That’s their MO since Barry Alvarez road Ron Dayne to the Rose Bowl.
Wisky’s latest bruising back is Braelon Allen, who has rushed for 332 yards and five TDs (6.6 YPC). He can use his 235-pound frame to run over would-be tacklers or his surprising speed to run away from defenders, which he flashed with his 96-yard scoring scamper in Week 1.
