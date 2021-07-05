Canadiens vs. Lightning Odds, Betting Lines, Picks & Preview for NHL Playoffs Game 4 on FanDuel Sportsbook

Canadiens vs. Lightning NHL Game 4 Info

NHL Playoffs Game 4 (Lightning Lead 3-0)

Montreal Canadiens (24-21-11) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (36-17-3)

Date: Monday, July 5

Time: 8:00 pm ET

Venue: Centre Bell

Canadiens vs. Lightning Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Canadiens +134|Lightning -158 Spread: Canadiens +1.5 (-200)|Lightning -1.5 (+164) Total: 5.5 Over +128 | Under -158 Odds to win Stanley Cup: Lightning -5000|Canadiens +2700

Canadiens vs. Lightning Predictions and Picks

Lightning -158

Eric Staal over 0.5 goals +580

Montreal Canadiens vs. Tampa Bay Lightning News, Analysis, and Picks

The only way the Montreal Canadiens can win the Stanley Cup is by rattling off four straight wins against the defending Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay Lightning. The Bolts have hit their stride to end the postseason and that’s going to make them a tough out in Montreal in Game 4.

Across all strengths, the Lightning have attempted more high-danger opportunities than their opponents in five of their last six games. That strongly correlates with output, as Tampa has outscored their opponents 12-1 in high-danger goals over that six-game span.

Offensive production is part of the reason why the Lightning have been successful in out-scoring their opponents in high-danger chances but Andrei Vasilevskiy is another important part of that equation. Vasilevskiy has held opponents scoreless from high-danger areas in four straight games. Those performances have elevated his high-danger save percentage to 89.9%, which is higher than four teams’ entire save percentage this postseason. The Russian netminder is playing above sustainable levels, but it’s hard to bet position against a hot goaltender in the playoffs.

The Canadiens have fallen apart on both ends of the ice this series. Offensive production has dipped and Carey Price has fallen out of his earlier playoff rhythm. The Habs have attempted 24 high-danger chances this series, scoring on just 5.2% of their shots. That depressed production is a continuation from the end of their last series. The Habs have attempted just 31 high-danger chances over their last four games. Fewer quality chances have resulted in fewer quality goals, as Montreal hasn’t scored a high-danger goal since Game 5 against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Scoring depth hasn’t been great for the Habs this postseason. One unsuspecting player that could give the Habs an offensive boost is Eric Staal. Staal is getting 54.7% of his starts in the offensive zone with an expected goals-for percentage of 50.7%, which is higher than his actual output. The veteran center has peppered goalies recently, recording eight shots over his last six games. At +580, we’re betting that he finds his way to bury one on Monday night.

Tampa’s PDO has them positioned as outliers but it doesn’t appear that their reckoning will come this postseason. The Lightning have been the superior team this series, and they have advantages on both ends of the ice. Game 3 was Montreal’s best chance to climb back into this series and they fell flat on their face. Game 4 could be more competitive, but, as we’ve seen all series, the Habs lack the scoring depth to keep up with the Lightning.