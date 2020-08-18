Cardinals vs Cubs MLB Betting Odds and Simulations

We have another double header Tuesday night as we look to see who has more endurance between the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs. Yu Darvish vs Daniel Ponce de Leon on the mound.

Let’s take a look at where the value is at in this one.

Odds

Money Line

St. Louis: +164

Chicago: -190

Run Line

St. Louis +1.5: -126

Chicago -1.5: +108

Total

Over 8: -110

Under 8: -110

Key Points to Consider

Cardinals’ Outlook: St. Louis is looking to make up some lost time after having been sidelined due to the Corona-virus. They recently got two wins in a doubleheader vs the White Sox before falling short 7-2 in the final game of the series.

Ponce de Leon: In his last start for the Cubs, Daniel Ponce de Leon gave up three earned runs in just a little over three innings and will need a much stronger performance against this Cubs lineup. Chicago averages 5.05 runs per game.

Cubs’ Outlook: Chicago will look to get back on track, especially on defense, after giving up six runs twice vs the Milwaukee Brewers. Oddly enough, Chicago is giving up close to 6 runs (5.86) at home in Wrigley.

Pitching Matchup

For St. Louis, Daniel Ponce de Leon is projected to pitch five innings, giving up six hits and three-to-four runs. The Cubs average 0.89 HRs per sim off Ponce de Leon.

For Chicago, Yu Darvish is projected to pitch six innings, giving up six hits and two-to-three runs. The Cardinals average 0.89 HRs per sim off Darvish.

Analyst’s Pick

The OVER.

Two-star (out of four) AccuScore hot trend pick. Average total score in simulations is 9.7 runs.

