SG Betting Model Win Probability: Jackson State vs. South Carolina State

SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: No Pick

SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: No Pick

SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: No Pick

Betting Trends, News, and Notes

All eyes will be on Deion Sanders as he returns to Atlanta to lead his Jackson State squad against South Carolina State in the Cricket Celebration Bowl.

In a meeting between the country’s top two HBCU football teams, the Celebration Bowl is the only matchup between FCS schools during bowl season. Jackson State managed an impressive 11-1 record in Sanders’s first full season as head coach. They enter as 10-point favorites over South Carolina State, who won five of its past six games to win the MEAC and qualify for the Celebration Bowl.

It’ll be a packed house at Mercedes-Benz Stadium with over 71,000 fans in attendance. Given the concerns of attendance in years past, this is excellent news for the health of the bowl game. It’ll be a great atmosphere, and it’s worth pointing out that neither team will be used to playing in front of this many fans. We believe that this favors both the under and the underdog, given the level of unfamiliarity both schools have playing in front of this crowd.

Jackson State has primarily made its hay on the defensive side of the football. The Tigers led the FCS in sacks and tackles for loss per game while limiting opponents to only 13.5 points per game.

South Carolina State primarily looks to run the football offensively but faces a tough task against a Jackson State defense, surrendering only 2.8 yards per carry.

All signs seem to point toward the Under, even considering the total is low at 42.5. If taking unders that low isn’t your thing, consider sitting back and enjoying watching a unique Bowl game taking place in a terrific environment.