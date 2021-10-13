Central Florida vs. Cincinnati Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Central Florida (3.2%) vs. Cincinnati (96.8%)

SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: Cincinnati -1212 – 1 Star

SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: Central Florida +21 – 1 Star

SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: No Pick

Betting Trends, News, and Notes

The Cincinnati Bearcats have their eyes set on the playoffs after a perfect 5-0 start to the season. They’ll need to win the remaining games on their schedule to be considered, so they can’t afford any slip-ups. They face one of the stiffest tests left on the schedule as they host the UCF Knights (3-2) on Saturday, October 16, at Nippert Stadium.

The lights have been somewhat dimmed on this matchup following the injury to UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel on the last play of Week 3’s loss to Louisville. Freshman Mikey Keene has filled in and done admirably considering the circumstances, but there’s been a clear drop-off in the passing game. He has yet to throw for 200 yards in his two starts — something that didn’t happen once for UCF all season in 2020.

UCF has struggled in those two games, losing by four to Navy as -14.5 favorites and beating East Carolina by only four despite being -10 favorites. They get no bounceback spot here — Cincinnati has one of the best secondaries in the country led by corners Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner and Coby Bryant.

UCF is only 1-4 ATS this year, while Cincinnati sits at 4-1 ATS.

The oddsmakers have been slow to catch on to UCF’s decline as a program, evidenced by its 2-8 ATS mark in its past ten AAC games. They seem to have caught on now, as this spread almost seems wide at first glance. Upon further review, the spread might be fair. Luke Fickell has this Cincinnati program rolling. Quarterback Desmond Ridder might have some fits against this solid UCF defensive line, but they should be able to find their usual points.

The model likes the Golden Knights against the spread. That being said, it’s hard to trust this UCF team. They’ve lost their past three games against the spread by an average margin of 12.8 points — things aren’t pretty right now. Still, this feels like a few too many points.