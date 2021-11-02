Central Michigan vs. Western Michigan Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Central Michigan vs. Western Michigan

The Central Michigan Chippewas (4-4) head to Kalamazoo to take on the Western Michigan Broncos (5-3) in MAC play on Wednesday, November 3. Both teams sit at 2-2 in conference play but remain a dangerous out, so this game may be highly competitive as both try to make up ground in the standings.

Western Michigan’s offense is the calling card of this team, but they’ve been too inconsistent. The talent is clearly there with quarterback Kaleb Eleby (8.3 YPA, 12 TDs, only 2 INTs), running backs La’Darius Jefferson (9 TDs) and Sean Tyler (718 scrimmage yards, 5 TDs), and receivers Skyy Moore (753 yards, 5 TDs) and Jaylen Hall (495 yards, 3 TDs). Despite all the talent, the Broncos mustered only 15 points against Toledo and 20 points against Ball State in their two conference losses.

Central Michigan coach Jim McElwain is in his third year with the program and has a record of 15-13. The results have been inconsistent, with two conference wins sandwiched between losses to Miami (OH) and Northern Illinois. The good news is that the offense seems to be clicking, with at least 430 yards in four of their past five games. Quarterback Daniel Richardson has several dangerous options to throw to in Kalil Pimpleton (636 scrimmage yards, 4 TDs), Dallas Dixon (565 yards, 6 TDs), and JaCorey Sullivan (429 yards, 7 TDs). This is a balanced offensive attack, as running back Lew Nichols (1,128 scrimmage yards, 7 TDs) has entrenched himself as one of the MAC’s top rushers.

This seems like too many points to be laying in a high-scoring affair between two closely-matched teams. We’ll take the points with the Chippewas.

Pick: Central Michigan +10.5