CFB Preview: Notre Dame vs Wisconsin

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will take on the Wisconsin Badgers at Soldier Field on Saturday. Wisconsin’s a 5.5-point favorite, with the total set at 46.5. Interestingly, the Irish (12th) are six spots ahead of the Badgers (18th) in the AP Top 25 Poll, yet they’re the ones who are the 5.5-point underdogs. That shows you how different Las Vegas sees these two teams as opposed to those who are just voting for teams on name recognition.

And as if this game couldn’t get even more intriguing, Irish quarterback Jack Coan is a graduate transfer from Wisconsin.

Last year, this game was supposed to occur at Lambeau field, but the pandemic led to its cancellation. Notre Dame will now likely have the majority of the crowd due to the location change to Chicago.

The Irish will need to run the ball effectively to have a chance in this matchup. That won’t be easy against a stout defensive unit for Wisconsin. As for the Badgers, they need a marquee win to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive. They lost that opportunity when they fell to Penn State.

To sum it up, there’s plenty on the line in what figures to be a very competitive game.

