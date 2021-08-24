CFB Week 0: Nebraska Cornhuskers Vs. lllinois Fighting Illini Preview

Illinois opened as a 7.5 point home underdog against Nebraska in Week 0. Now, that number’s been bet down to 6.5 as the market soured on a Nebraska team under investigation by the NCAA.

News recently broke about the team involved in off-campus workouts during the COVID-19 pause. In addition, the report also alleges improper use of analysts and consultants during practices and games. There might also be videotape evidence of head coach Scott Frost in attendance during those off-campus practices.

Frost has even hired lawyers to represent him on his behalf as the NCAA continues the investigation.

There’s definitely an ominous cloud hovering over the program at the moment. These are the type of allegations that are difficult to explain away with ignorance. It’s unclear when the NCAA will complete the investigation or if the school will get ahead of the matter by suspending Frost altogether before the season opener.

Nonetheless, these distractions have likely resulted in some money shifting over to Illinois in this matchup. A loss in this season opener could spell even more trouble for Frost and company.

