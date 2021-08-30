CFB Week 1: How To Pace Yourself

The college football season got underway last weekend with five games involving FBS teams. However, the real fun kicks off this weekend with over 60 games on the schedule. While this is the ultimate dream of every degenerate, a little bit of caution could go a long way to keep your bankroll intact.

It will certainly be difficult not to be distracted by this potpourri of games on Saturday will span more than 12 hours on Saturday. But the season is a marathon, not a sprint. You don’t have to bet every game. You don’t have to talk yourself into laying 38 points with Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Panthers. You don’t have to lay 37 points either with Auburn against Akron.

Instead, pick your spot and maybe spread your action at different intervals of the day so you won’t have to feel like you need to chase games if you fall behind early on. If you can stay away from having to sweat a game involving Hawaii in Week 1, then you’re probably off to a good start.

And lastly, do yourself a favor and stay away from college football teasers. Key numbers are almost non-existent in college football, so they offer much less value compared to the NFL.

Get a jump start on the 2021 college football season by heading to FanDuel Sportsbook. There, you can find futures for division winners, conference championships, season win totals, in addition to marquee games throughout the season, all at one convenient location.