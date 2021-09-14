CFB Week 2: Alabama Vs. Florida Preview

On Saturday, Florida will host Alabama as a 15.5 point underdog. At those odds, sportsbooks are almost begging you to take the Gators, but you shouldn’t take the bait.

Florida’s quarterback, Emory Jones, would need to have the game of his life to avoid mistakes against a stout Alabama defense. He’s already thrown multiple interceptions in both games Florida Atlantic and South Florida. Neither of those teams could inflict the kind of punishment that Alabama would if given a chance.

The Gators could also be without Anthony Richardson, who has taken some snaps under center. Richardson seemed to suffer a hamstring injury after hamstring injury after his 80-yard touchdown run against South Florida. The 6’4″ freshman brings an explosive dimension to Florida’s offense as he’s already racked up 275 yards on 11 carries and scored two touchdowns. His dynamism would certainly give Alabama something to think about in the game, so if you like Florida getting the points, you’ll want to make sure you get an update on his status.

Here’s something to keep an eye on when you watch the game: Since the start of the 2009 season, Alabama has lost to 15 different starting quarterbacks. Those quarterbacks who defeated Alabama threw a total of three interceptions in those games Alabama lost, and neither quarterback threw more than one interception.

Thus, you cannot make mistakes against a team like Alabama and expect to win. However, being careless with the football has been a bugaboo for Jones this season, even against lesser opponents.

This game has Roll Tide written all over it. Lay the points with Alabama on the road.

Get a jump start on the 2021 college football season by heading to FanDuel Sportsbook. There, you can find futures for division winners, conference championships, season win totals, in addition to marquee games throughout the season, all at one convenient location.