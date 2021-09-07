CFB Week 2: Texas Vs. Arkansas Betting Preview

Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson opened at around +2700 to win the Heisman Trophy award. He kept his name in the running after rushing for 103 yards on 20 carries in Week 1. He might be called upon even more this week when Texas goes on the road to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks.

This matchup should rekindle memories of when both teams faced one another in the old Southwest Conference. Texas comes into the ballgame after taking care of business against the 23rd ranked Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns. Before that game, Texas was a 3.5 point favorite on the look-ahead line vs. Arkansas. But after defeating Louisiana, they are now up to 6.5 point favorites.

While that may show the respect bettors have for the Ragin’ Cajuns, this move might be a little too much too fast at this point.

This will be the first true road test for Longhorns’ redshirt quarterback Hudson Card. The home crowd in Fayetteville likely won’t be too welcoming to him. In addition, Arkansas returns nine starters on defense, and they have a ball-hawking secondary led by Jalen Catalon.

This will be a tough game to win on the road, and Arkansas offers too much value as a 6.5-point home underdog.

