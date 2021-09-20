CFB Week 3 Recap: Alabama Crimson Tide Vs. Florida Gators

For the first time in recent memory, the Alabama Crimson Tide looked vulnerable against the run. The Gators finished with 245 yards on the ground and got 77 yards from quarterback Emory Jones. Florida’s Malik Davis led all rushers with 86 yards on just ten carries.

Usually, Alabama’s run defense is a given. Once they shut that down, they force opposing teams to beat them through the air with their passing game. That’s precisely where their front four can pin their ears back and get after the quarterback. After all, it’s not often that you’re going to have a college quarterback look good against an Alabama defense. Even Heisman Trophy winners like Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray couldn’t get it done, and they were number one picks overall.

The Gators didn’t win the game, but did cover the double-digit spread comfortably. There will undoubtedly be some teams around the country that will study their performance and use it as the blueprint for defeating Alabama down the stretch. While it’s easier said than done, it’s certainly worth watching for the remainder of the season.

