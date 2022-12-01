With two of the top three teams in last week’s College Football Playoff Rankings going head-to-head, we knew at least one top-five team would lose. However, it was not a lock that anyone would be eliminated from playoff contention, and we saw three teams bow out in Week 13.

Before we could debate whether a two-loss SEC Champ LSU was worthy, the Tigers fell to seven-loss Texas A&M. South Carolina played spoiler for a second-straight week as they knocked off in-state rival Clemson. Then the longest of longshots, Oregon, was also upset by an upstart in-state rival.

The Favorites

The one team that could have lost last week, the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs, didn’t mess around. Like many others, they went up against an in-state rival, and after they fell behind 7-0, the Dawgs scored 37 straight to leave little doubt. Their odds continue to shorten from -140 last week to -160.

Just as they did last season, UGA enters the SEC Championship Game knowing they can afford a loss and win the National Championship without an SEC crown. Nothing has changed, as there is a great expectation that Kirby Smart will bring home a second-straight title.

We have a new No. 2 after the Michigan Wolverines upset Ohio State to take their spot in the CFP Rankings and as the second-favorite in the sportsbooks. Last week we said the logic that shifted Michigan’s odds from +700 to +1200 was flawed. Now, the Wolverines are +300 at FanDuel.

With 12 wins under their belt, the belief is Michigan is in, regardless of the outcome of Saturday’s Big Ten Championship Game.

The Likely Contenders

With an impressive 62-24 thumping of a solid Iowa State defense, the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs continue to trend in the right direction. Their odds, which sat at +8000 three weeks ago, +3000 two weeks ago, and +1400 last week, have shortened to +1100. Like the top two, TCU is undefeated with 12 wins.

None of the three teams behind them can end up with a better record than the Horned Frogs (USC can match them), and only one (again, USC) can win a conference championship. So, TCU may be in the CFP even if they lose the Big 12 Championship Game versus Kansas State.

They should be in regardless of Saturday’s outcome. While the CFP Rankings have the Horned Frogs ahead of OSU, they’re tied in the odds. Why? As important as it is to qualify for the CFP, TCU would still have to (likely) beat Michigan and Georgia to win the Natty. Still, it is a long shot.

Right behind TCU in both the CFP Rankings and the FanDuel odds are the No. 4 USC Trojans, who improved to 11-1 with their second-straight ranked win. The Men of Troy have seen enormous movement at FanDuel, going from +5000 to +2500 to +1200 in just two weeks.

I’m not surprised they’re the fifth choice in terms of odds. What I didn’t expect was they would be so close to TCU. Unlike the top three, there’s zero doubt that USC needs a win on Saturday to make the College Football Playoffs, and they’re a mere 2.5-point favorite over Utah.

It makes me wonder if there is a belief that of the two, if they do make the CFP, the Trojans are perceived to be more likely to make noise than the Horned Frogs.

If Not USC, Then Who?

On the outside looking in are the No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes, who saw their odds plummet from +250 to +1100. OSU didn’t just lose. They lost by more than three touchdowns and were run off their home field. That score will make it challenging (impossible?) for the Buckeyes to leapfrog TCU.

But if USC were to lose? This is realistic, considering the spread and that Utah already handed the Trojans their only loss. If that happens, the Buckeyes will be jubilant on selection Sunday.

The odds of Ohio State making the CFP are lower than either TCU or USC (although not by much), so why are the Buckeyes third in the odds rankings? That’s because if they do find a way in through the backdoor, OSU would be considered a serious contender to win it all. A legitimate threat to Georgia.

Guess Who’s Back?

Guess who’s back?



Back again.



Saban’s back.



Tell a friend.

A week after the books took No. 6 Alabama off the board, the Crimson Tide are back at +8000. But is there a realistic path? There might not be. Only the members of the College Football Playoff committee know.

Remember, they must move past two teams to crack the top four. With neither team playing this weekend, how does ‘Bama pass Ohio State? Resumes (“quality” losses) can change slightly (LSU wins, Michigan gets blownout), but is that enough?

If not, can the ten-win Tide, whose best victory is over No. 20 Texas (20-19), jump over 12-win TCU, who have beaten No. 10 Kansas State (will move up if they win), and No. 20 Texas (17-10)? They shouldn’t be able to, but fishier things have happened in the great sport of college football.