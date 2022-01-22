Chelsea vs. Tottenham EPL Weekend Wagering Windup: Harry Kane looks to extend Spurs hot streak

EPL Weekend Wagering Windup for Sunday, January 23

The goalposts may be moving at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea has slipped down to third place in the Premier League and are winless in four games. With Liverpool edging past them into second and having two games in hand, Chelsea’s title hopes are quickly fading. Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel will be adamant that they haven’t given up but retaining a top-four position is now the chief concern for The Blues. With Tottenham Hotspur on tap for a Week 23 London derby, European play is the jackpot up for grabs. With an unprecedented four games in hand, Tottenham is only eight points back of Chelsea in fifth place and will be coming to the bridges to all but crush Chelsea’s title dreams and push up into the top four themselves. We give you the inside scoop as Harry Kane, and the resurgent Spurs take on Chelsea in this high-stakes encounter, but heading over to Fanduel Sportsbook will get you up to speed on all the EPL odds you need.

Chelsea vs. Tottenham Match Information

Chelsea (12-7-3, 43 points: 3rd) | Tottenham (10-3-5, 33 points: 6th)

Match Date: Sunday, January 23

Match Time: 11:30 am ET

Venue: Stamford Bridge – London, England

Chelsea vs. Tottenham , Moneyline, Over/Under, and Odds

Moneyline: Chelsea -160 | Draw +300 | Tottenham +430

Over/Under 2.5 Goals: Over -102 | Under -120

Odds to Win the League: Chelsea +9500 | Tottenham +19000

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!

Chelsea vs. Tottenham , News, Analysis, and Picks

Chelsea vs. Tottenham Predictions and Picks

Tottenham (+430)

The resurgence of Tottenham (+430) in the past month has had a lot to do with the revival of their captain. After scoring only one goal in his first fifteen appearances, Harry Kane has tallied in four out of the past five. Even more impressive for Tottenham is that they have not lost a game since hiring their new manager Antonio Conte. Riding a nine-game undefeated streak, Tottenham has managed to pull their season out of the dust bin and are now on track to jump right into the top four, a proposition that seemed ludicrous before Conte’s arrival.

They face Chelsea (-160), a team that was on top of the league not long ago, looking down on everyone. A disastrous December has seen them win only two games in their past nine and become an endangered species in the top four. For the staggering Blues, Tottenham and their newly found form under Conte is the last opponent they need to see right now.

Chelsea is still without star man Reece James to a hamstring injury and their outstanding goalkeeper Edouard Mendy who is yet to allow a goal against through three matches for his Senegal side in the African Cup. His absence from Chelsea is proving to be a hole too big to fill as they have yet to record a clean sheet since his departure for Africa.

With Edouard “the miracle” Mendy missing and the steamrolling Spurs incoming, forget that Chelsea has had their way with Spurs over the past few seasons. Take the underdog visitor in Tottenham with that juicy odd as the Conte train keeps rolling.

All EPL predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid

Sign up for Fanduel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!