Chiefs-Bills Betting Preview and Picks

Due to COVID concerns pushing last week’s Bills-Titans game to a very infrequent Tuesday Night Football, this matchup was supposed to be played on Thursday, but instead, we get a double dose of Monday Night Football!

Game Analysis

Josh Allen’s Bills have run hot this year: Allen is playing at a near-MVP level, aided in part by a solidified offensive line, able pass-catchers, and a stout run game. The Bills traded their first-round pick in the offseason to sign the best route runner in football, Stefon Diggs, to supplement water bug “under” wide receiver Cole Beasley and deep threat John Brown. Allen isn’t the most accurate quarterback, but the Bills have emphasized his strengths and limited his weaknesses with personnel moves. Running back Devin Singletary has provided ground yardage efficiently as well.

The Chiefs…well, if you’re reading this, you likely don’t need me to go over their strengths: The best quarterback on earth in Patrick Mahomes, they have Travis Kelce, Mecole Hardman, and Tyreek Hill catching passes, and this week, the rich got richer as running back Le’Veon Bell, recently released from the Jets, was signed by Kansas City to complement rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. This offense is just unstoppable.

Defensively, the Bills are coasting on their reputation a bit. They haven’t been the ferocious defense that they’ve been the last few years. They’ll also be missing All-Pro cornerback Tre’Davious White and linebacker Matt Milano, both injured. Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds also looks to be injured but will play at less than full strength. The Bills have played five games, and excluding Week 1 against the pathetic Jets; they’re allowing over 30 points a game on average to opposing offenses. Josh Norman got turned into a meme last week after getting sent flying by Derrick Henry. The Chiefs should have no problem whatsoever moving the ball on them.

The Chiefs’ defense has been serviceable, but by no means beastly, and their weaknesses play into Buffalo’s strengths: No defense has given up more quarterback rushing yards than Kansas City, and the Chiefs’ rushing defense has been abysmal this year…they’re allowing opposing running backs to average 4.9 yards per carry.

The Bills look to get “bruiser” running back Zack Moss back to supplement Singletary as well, so the Bills should be able to capitalize here. The other place that the Chiefs get hurt routinely is by deep-threat speedsters, and the Bills get back John Brown from injury this week.

Player Prop and Game Picks

The prop I like here is Travis Kelce over 71.5 receiving yards. As one of Mahomes’s main weapons, he sees a consistent target share against a defense that is vulnerable over the middle of the field, especially with Milano and Edmunds both banged up. Mahomes will work to exploit this vulnerability

My betting analysis on the game? I believe the over 57 points is the play here as well as Chiefs +5.

It is the game with the highest line of the week in terms of projected points. I still don’t think it is high enough, especially when the two defenses look to be vulnerable to opposing offenses’ strengths. Both teams having quarterbacks that can almost effortlessly toss the ball 50 yards downfield to speedsters like it’s nothing. I think that given the extra two days of rest the Chiefs are getting here, the Chiefs should look to get back on track and take advantage of the Bills’ current disarray. I think this game finishes somewhere in the neighborhood of 35-27 Chiefs.