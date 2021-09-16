Cincinnati vs. Indiana Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview

The Cincinnati Bearcats face a stiff test that will determine the likelihood of their playoff chances as they travel to Bloomington to battle the Indiana Hoosiers. Always a longshot to make the playoffs as a Group of 5 team, Cincinnati may have a bonafide chance this year if they run the table. First things first, they must pick up a victory against an Indiana team that went 6-2 a year ago and returns 17 starters.

The Hoosiers stumbled out of the gate, losing 34-6 to Iowa after throwing two pick-sixes. They got back in the win column against FCS side Idaho with a 56-14 victory but managed just 338 yards of total offense. Especially concerning has been the play of quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who averaged only 4.3 yards per attempt against the Vandals after throwing three interceptions in the opener against the Hawkeyes.

Cincinnati has looked impressive against overmatched opposition, winning their first two games by an average score of 45.5 to 10.5 against Miami, Ohio, and Murray State.

They get a stiff test here on the road against an Indiana team that only lost two games last year — to Ohio State and Ole Miss, two very forgivable losses. They’re very well-coached under Tom Allen and won’t go down easily at home in this one. Indiana is 6-1 ATS in their last seven games at home.

Cincinnati will hold the upper hand defensively behind a solid rushing defense (3.2 yards per carry allowed) and a star-studded defensive backfield led by Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner. They appear to be the better team on paper, but they’re playing on the road against a well-coached football team.

The model finds value in the home team here, and I don’t hate that angle. It’s a good, close game in which the team with home-field advantage is getting points.