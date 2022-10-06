BETTING CFB NCAAF
09:53 AM, October 6, 2022

Clemson Tigers vs. Boston College Eagles Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Clemson Tigers (5-0, AP #5) @ Boston College Eagles (2-3)

Date: Oct. 08 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET | TV: ABC

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
 Clemson Tigers  Open -20.5  -115  O 49.5  -110  -1400 
 Current -20.5  -110  48.5  -110  -1400 
 Boston College Eagles  Open -20.5  -105  U 49.5  -110  +800 
 Current 20.5  -110  48.5  -110  +800 

Betting Trends:

Totals:

In 14 Home games over the last 2 seasons, Boston College is 7-7-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 55.1 points per game which has been on average 2.2 points over the line for those games.

Spread:

In 14 Home games over the last 2 seasons, Boston College is 6-8-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is 3.1 points per game which has been on average 0.8 points better than the spread for those games.