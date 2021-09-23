Clemson vs. North Carolina State Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

The Clemson Tigers will look to right the ship offensively as they travel to Raleigh to take on the North Carolina State Wolfpack in an important ACC conference matchup.

Regardless of what your expectation for this Clemson offense was entering 2021, they’ve underperformed them. The Tigers are averaging only 322 total yards of offense per game, good for only 114th in the country. The wide receivers have been struggling to separate, quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is struggling with his footwork and processing defenses, and the run game is struggling yet again.

The good news is that they have one of the country’s best defenses and are holding teams to a ridiculous 4.1 yards per play. They rode that defense to a narrow victory against Georgia Tech in which the Yellow Jackets had the ball in the goal line in the waning seconds with a chance to win the game.

This game against the Wolfpack comes at a tough time. It’s arguably the most difficult game left on their schedule — yes, that’s not saying much but is probably true — and comes at a time when they’re struggling to find their rhythm offensively.

The good news for Clemson is that they should be able to hold down this Wolfpack offense that managed only ten points against Mississippi State two weeks ago. All eyes will be on the Clemson offense, though, where five-star freshman Will Shipley has taken over as the first-string running back. He was the only offensive player to score a week ago (with two touchdowns) and will likely be relied on heavily here on the road.

NC State may be an undervalued team in the betting market, as they’ve covered the spread in six of their last eight ACC games. This is a matchup that the Tigers have had success in recently, though, covering in four of their past six games against the Wolfpack.

Pick: North Carolina State +10