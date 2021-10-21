Clemson vs. Pittsburgh Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Clemson (42.4%) vs. Pittsburgh (57.6%)

SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: No Pick

SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: Clemson +3 – 4 Stars

SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: No Pick

Betting Trends, News, and Notes

What a freefall it has been for Clemson in 2021. After an excusable 10-3 loss to Georgia to open the season, the Tigers have responded with three one-score wins and a loss to NC State in their past four games against FBS competition. Dabo Swinney has been forced to fend off questions about offensive coordinator Tony Elliott, underperforming quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, and underutilization of the transfer market. All that being said, they find themselves with only two losses on the year, one to a juggernaut and the other to a surging 5-1 team.

Pitt is off to a fantastic start under coach Pat Narduzzi, sitting at 5-1 and fresh off an impressive 28-7 win over Virginia Tech in which the verdict was never in doubt. Quarterback Kenny Pickett has been the star, sitting at fourth in the country in passing touchdowns (21) and seventh in passing yards (1,934). Star receiver Jordan Addison (586 yards, nine touchdowns) has been his go-to target.

The Panthers’ offense will face their stiffest test yet against a Clemson defense allowing only 12.5 points per game.

This is a game between two teams headed in opposite directions. Clemson is 0-6 ATS on the year, while Pitt sits at 5-1 ATS. The Panthers’ offense has been so good this year that it’s hard not to imagine them scoring points despite the tough matchup. Clemson’s offense, meanwhile, has given no reason for optimism and is untrustworthy until proven otherwise.