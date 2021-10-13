Clemson vs. Syracuse Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Betting Trends, News, and Notes

Clemson (3-2) will hope that the bye week helped clear up some issues as they hit the road to take on the Syracuse Orange (3-3) on Friday, October 15.

It was a much-needed bye week for Clemson, who suffers the obvious letdown of knowing that the playoffs are likely out of the cards in 2021. For a program that expects to compete for the National Championship every year, it’s a certain letdown for the players, staff, fans, and entire program.

The offense has been the main culprit, averaging only 12.5 points per game in regulation against FBS teams this year. The rushing offense has struggled for the second straight season, and quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei has only thrown for 200 yards against one FBS team this season. He’s also only thrown a touchdown against one FBS team.

They have one of the best defenses in the country (12.2 points per game allowed, 4.3 yards per play) and will still be able to win some games based on that strength and an underwhelming schedule.

The Orange certainly aren’t world-beaters, going 2-3 against FBS schools. They’ve remained competitive in both ACC games, losing by three points to both Florida State and Wake Forest, respectively. They aren’t the walkover that they were a season ago, sitting at 5-1 ATS on the season. Clemson has been a money burner, going 0-5 ATS thus far.

This appears to be a tough matchup for Syracuse. They’ve transitioned to run-first attack behind mobile quarterback Garrett Shrader (315 yards, 4 TDs on the ground in the past two games) and running back Sean Tucker (132 rushing yards per game). Clemson has one of the best defensive lines in the country and should be able to limit that approach. While it’s hard to trust Clemson’s offense to find enough points to cover, they get a decent matchup against a Syracuse defense, allowing 36.5 points per game in ACC play.

Clemson or pass for this bettor.