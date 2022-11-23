Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs. James Madison Dukes Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Betting Trends:

Totals:

In 10 road games over the last 2 seasons, Coastal Carolina is 3-7-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 56.0 points per game which has been on average 3.2 points under the line for those games.

In 13 home games over the last 2 seasons, James Madison is 8-5-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 61.5 points per game which has been on average 6.3 points over the line for those games.

On the average combined, Coastal Carolina and James Madison average 58.7 points in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 5.2 points over the current total. This favors the OVER.

Spread:

In 10 road games over the last 2 seasons, Coastal Carolina is 5-5-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is 13.2 points per game which has been on average 2 points better than the spread for those games.

In 13 home games over the last 2 seasons, James Madison is 3-10-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is 29.3 points per game which has been on average 8.8 points better than the spread for those games.

On the average combined, Coastal Carolina and James Madison average 8.1 points of margin for the home team in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 5.4 points under the current line for the home team. This favors the visitor spread.