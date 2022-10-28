Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs. Marshall Thundering Herd Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Betting Trends:

Totals:

In 10 Road games over the last 2 seasons, Coastal Carolina is 3-7-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 57.4 points per game which has been on average 2.4 points under the line for those games.

In 14 Home games over the last 2 seasons, Marshall is 5-9-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 48.0 points per game which has been on average 8.2 points under the line for those games.

On the average combined, Coastal Carolina and Marshall average 52.7 points in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 2.8 points under the current total. This favors the UNDER.

Spread:

In 10 Road games over the last 2 seasons, Coastal Carolina is 5-5-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is 17.2 points per game which has been on average 5.4 points better than the spread for those games.

In 14 Home games over the last 2 seasons, Marshall is 11-3-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is 8.9 points per game which has been on average 10.9 points worse than the spread for those games.

On the average combined, Coastal Carolina and Marshall average -4.2 points of margin for the home team in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 6.7 points under the current line for the home team. This favors the Visitor Spread.