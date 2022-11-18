BETTING NCAA NCAAF
01:38 PM, November 18, 2022

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs. Virginia Cavaliers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

#23 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (9-1) @ Virginia Cavaliers (3-7)

Date: Nov. 19 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline
Coastal Carolina Chanticleers  Open +3.5   -108   O 44.5   -110   +164  
 Current +1.5   -110   44.5   -112   +100  
Virginia Cavaliers  Open -3.5   -112   U 44.5   -110   -200  
 Current -1.5   -110   44.5   -108   -122  

Betting Trends:

Totals:

In 10 road games over the last 2 seasons, Coastal Carolina is 3-7-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 56.0 points per game which has been on average 3.2 points under the line for those games.

In 16 home games over the last 2 seasons, Virginia is 5-11-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 51.7 points per game which has been on average 6.7 points under the line for those games.

On the average combined, Coastal Carolina and Virginia average 53.8 points in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 9.3 points over the current total. This favors the OVER.

Spread:

In 10 road games over the last 2 seasons, Coastal Carolina is 5-5-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is 13.2 points per game which has been on average 2 points better than the spread for those games.

In 16 home games over the last 2 seasons, Virginia is 7-9-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is 6.8 points per game which has been on average 1.1 points worse than the spread for those games.

On the average combined, Coastal Carolina and Virginia average -3.2 points of margin for the home team in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 5.2 points under the current line for the home team. This favors the visitor spread.