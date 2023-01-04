College Basketball Rankings: Big Ten Teams in AP Top 25 This Week

Every week we look at where teams from the Big Ten land in the AP Top 25 Poll. The holidays are over, and conference play is taking over the college basketball world. The Big Ten has four teams in the Top 25 this week, with the addition of Ohio State back into the polls. As we found out Monday night, nobody in the Big Ten is safe from a loss.

1. Purdue Boilermakers (13-1, 2-1)

Purdue moved to 13-0 and again was number one when the polls came out on Monday afternoon; however, that changed just a few hours later as the Boilermakers took a one-point loss at home to Rutgers. The Boilermakers have two more games this week. Could wins keep them at number one when the next poll comes out?

This Week’s Games: 1/2 vs. Rutgers (loss), 1/6 at Ohio State, 1/8 vs. Penn State

14. Wisconsin Badgers (10-2, 2-0)

The Badgers moved up one spot with their win over Western Michigan. They get back into conference play with two games this week and will try and stay atop of the early season Big Ten standings.

This Week’s Games: 1/3 vs. Minnesota, 1/7 at Illinois

15. Indiana Hoosiers (10-3. 1-1)

The Hoosiers moved up a spot without playing a game. IU does not hit the floor again until Thursday, when they visit a struggling Iowa team. The Hoosiers have had time to heal up, but there are still questions surrounding Trayce Jackson-Davis’s health and the point guard position with Xavier Johnson out.

This Week’s Games: 1/5 at Iowa, 1/8 vs. Northwestern

24. Ohio State Buckeyes (10-3, 2-0)

The Buckeyes are back inside the top 25 after a non-conference blowout against Alabama A&M and a New Year’s Day win at Northwestern. This week will be a big test for Ohio State as they host No. 1 Purdue and make a tough road trip to fringe top-25 team Maryland.

This Week’s Games: 1/5 vs. Purdue, 1/8 at Maryland

Receiving Votes: Illinois Fighting Illini, Michigan State Spartans