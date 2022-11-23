The betting market is a reliable indicator of which teams have the best chance of winning on any given week. As such, we’re tracking the weekly moneyline leaders throughout the college football season to gauge which programs consistently rank among the best.

Which teams have the highest implied probability of securing a victory in Week 13?

College Football Odds Week 13: Biggest NCAAF Moneylines This Week

Rank Matchup Moneyline 1. Auburn Tigers vs. Alabama Crimson Tide Alabama -2,000 2. Army Black Knights vs. UMass Minutemen Army -1,430 3. UCF Knights vs. South Florida Bulls UCF -1,110 4. (Tie) UAB Blazers vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs UAB -1,000 4. (Tie) UTEP Miners vs. UTSA Roadrunners UTSA -1,000 4. (Tie) Michigan State Spartans vs. Penn State Nittany Lions Penn State -1,000 7. Utah State Aggies vs. Boise State Broncos Boise State -830 8. Old Dominion Monarchs vs. South Alabama Jaguars South Alabama -770 9. (Tie) Wyoming Cowboys vs. Fresno State Bulldogs Fresno State -625 9. (Tie) South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Clemson Tigers Clemson -625 9. (Tie) Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs. James Madison Dukes James Madison -625

1. Auburn Tigers vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (Moneyline: Alabama -2,000)

Some of the shine has worn off this year’s edition of The Iron Bowl. The Alabama Crimson Tide have two losses and were eliminated from the SEC Champions weeks ago. The Auburn Tigers have won two in a row and need one more victory to become bowl eligible.

2. Army Black Knights vs. UMass Minutemen (Moneyline: Army -1,430)

It’s a sad indictment of your program when the 4-6 Army Black Knights invade your pitch as steep -1,430 favorites. That’s the unfortunate reality facing the one-win UMass Minutemen as their season mercifully draws to a close.

3. UCF Knights vs. South Florida Bulls (Moneyline: UCF -1,110)

The battle for Central Florida supremacy rages on as the South Florida Bulls host the UCF Knights in the final week of the regular season. UCF is coming off a disappointing loss to the Navy Midshipmen as -14.5 point favorites, its first loss since October 22. The Bulls’ last win came back in Week 1 against FCS Howson, and they didn’t even come close to covering.

4. (Tie) UAB Blazers vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (Moneyline: UAB -1,000)

Another steep road favorite, the UAB Blazers need one more win to extend their current bowl streak to six straight seasons. Standing in their way are the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, who have allowed more than 40 points in four of their past six.

4. (Tie) UTEP Miners vs. UTSA Roadrunners (Moneyline: UTSA -1,000)

The UTSA Roadrunners have already secured a spot in the C-USA Championship game. Still, they will unlikely take their foot off the pedal against a UTEP Miners squad that has dropped two of their last three.

4. (Tie) Michigan State Spartans vs. Penn State Nittany Lions (Moneyline: Penn State -1,000)

Two losses aren’t a bad look, particularly when they come against legitimate playoff contenders. More importantly, they haven’t slowed down the Penn State Nittany Lions in their quest for a more prestigious bowl. The Michigan State Spartans’ best chance at a postseason berth fizzled with last week’s overtime loss to the Indiana Hoosiers.

7. Utah State Aggies vs. Boise State Broncos (Moneyline: Boise State -830)

It’s been three years since the Boise State Broncos last took home a Mountain West Championship. Their seats are already booked for this year’s contest, but they won’t want to lose any late-season momentum against a Utah State Aggies squad that has won three straight.

8. Old Dominion Monarchs vs. South Alabama Jaguars (Moneyline: South Alabama -770)

Wins have come naturally for the South Alabama Jaguars, as they sit tied atop the Sun Belt West standings, tied with the Troy Trojans. A win over the Old Dominion Monarchs and a loss by the Trojans would propel the Jaguars to their first conference championship game in school history.

9. (Tie) Wyoming Cowboys vs. Fresno State Bulldogs (Moneyline: Fresno State -625)

A victory does nothing for either team in this MWC game. The Fresno State Bulldogs have already punched their ticket to next week’s finale against the Broncos, while the Cowboys’ seven wins mean they also have a bowl game to look forward to.

9. (Tie) South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Clemson Tigers (Moneyline: Clemson -625)

The South Carolina Gamecocks demolished the Tennessee Volunteers’ playoff hopes with last week’s 63-38 win. With one loss, the Clemson Tigers still have an outside shot at a CFP berth, and a win against the Gamecocks suddenly looks more impressive.

9. (Tie) Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs. James Madison Dukes (Moneyline: James Madison -625)

This game could be much closer than the betting line implies. BetMGM has the James Madison Dukes priced as -625 moneyline chalk against the Sun Belt East-leading Coastal Carolina Chanticleers. The Dukes’ foray into FBS competition has been a successful one, and they’re looking to end on a high note with a win over the division leaders on Senior Day.