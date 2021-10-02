College Football Player Props for Saturday, October 2

It’s an abolutely loaded slate of college football action, with plenty of marquee matchups throughout the day for our viewing pleasure. With all those great matchups, it means that we also get plenty of player props over at FanDuel’s Sportsbook. I’ve got my eye set on a number of Over plays, as I believe many of these props are simply too low this week. Let’s see if we can find some winners as we take a look at the best player props in college football for Saturday, October 2.

Texas vs. TCU

The Bet: Texas running back Bijan Robinson Over 14.5 receiving yards

If you don’t know about Bijan Robinson by now, odds are you’re either living under a rock or hate college football. I sincerely hope that neither is the case. Even if it is, that doesn’t matter — I’m here to fill you in on the most talented running back in college football.

Bijan is almost assured to be a first-round NFL draft pick when he is eligible. Luckily for college football fans, we still get to watch him play on Saturdays for the time being. After rushing for over 100 yards in three of his four games to start the season, his rushing yards props have already shot through the roof, so we’ll choose to attack his receiving prop at a discounted price.

Steve Sarkisian has never been shy throwing to his backs, and I expect him to continue to utilize Bijan out of the backfield more and more as the season goes on. Last week he took two receptions for 54 yards and a receiving score, and he had four receptions for 73 yards and a score in the opener against Louisiana.

We’re taking Bijan Robinson Over 14.5 receiving yards at FanDuel’s Sportsbook.

Texas vs. TCU

The Bet: Texas wide receiver Jordan Whittington Over 62.5 receiving yards

Back to the well with another Texas receiving over. Their lines are simply too low here in a matchup featuring a total of 65.5 points with Texas listed as -4.5 favorites. There are expected to be points in this matchup, and Texas’s most dangerous threats are listed with moderate yardage props. Therefore, we pounce.

Whittington has been a focal point of this Texas passing attack, accumulating 245 yards and two scores through four games. He gets a nice matchup here against a TCU defense that is one of the worst defenses in the country in limiting opposing offenses’ explosive plays. This is not the TCU defense of old. They allowed 32 points to a mediocre Cal offense and 42 points to SMU last week. Whittington is an explosive play waiting to happen and should be able to come across one or two throughout the game to hit this over.

We’re taking Jordan Whittington Over 62.5 receiving yards at FanDuel’s Sportsbook.

Duke vs. North Carolina

The Bet: North Carolina running back Ty Chandler Over 89.5 rushing yards

The North Carolina rushing offense has not found the success of a year ago. Chandler, a transfer from Tennessee, has mostly been bottled up this year on the ground but still has managed 370 rushing yards in only four games.

He’s flashed what he’s capable of against lesser defenses, going for 198 yards on the ground against Virginia two weeks ago. A matchup with a bad Duke team should be just the recipe for another big game from Chandler and this North Carolina offense as a whole. Despite playing against weak competition to begin the year, Duke’s front seven has still managed to allow 181 rushing yards per game this season.

Most recently, the Blue Devils allowed Kansas true freshman Devin Neal to rush for 107 yards and a score. They fave a much tougher test here against a UNC offense that is very dangerous and will be looking to get back on track after a tough loss a week ago. Expect them to push the pedal to the metal here in a rivalry game, and expect a big game out of Chandler.

We’re taking Ty Chandler Over 89.5 rushing yards at FanDuel’s Sportsbook.

Tennessee vs. Missouri

The Bet: Tennessee running back Tiyon Evans over 61.5 rushing yards

This Missouri defense can’t stop anybody from running the football. For reference, they’re allowing opposing teams to rush for 270 yards per game on an astounding 6.2 yards per carry. We will continue to attack rushing props against this porous defense for as long as they are offered.

Boston College is a poor rushing offense, and yet their running back Pat Garwo III still managed 175 yards and two scores against this Tigers defense a week ago. Tennessee runs their offense at one of the highest tempos in the country, and there should be enough opportunity for Evans to soar over this low yardage prop.

As icing on the cake, there is expected to be rain in the forecast for this game, so both teams may opt to take a more run-heavy approach.

We’re taking Tiyon Evans Over 61.5 at FanDuel’s Sportsbook.

Oregon vs. Stanford

The Bet: Oregon running back CJ Verdell Over 73.5 rushing yards

Similar to the logic listed above about Missouri’s terrible rushing defense, Stanford finds themselves in a similar boat. This Cardinal defense can’t stop anything on the ground, allowing 212 rushing yards per game. Most recently, they allowed UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet to rushing for 118 yards and a score in which he easily eclipsed his rushing prop of 59.5 yards (yes, we were on it).

Oregon is listed as over a touchdown favorite, meaning they are expected to be playing with the lead for portions of this game. That should lead to more usage for Verdell than is normal, which would help our Over play. Verdell is averaging 83.5 rushing yards per game on the season, and yet his rushing yards prop is listed a full ten yards below that despite facing a moribund Cardinal defense.

We’re taking CJ Verdell Over 73.5 rushing yards at FanDuel’s Sportsbook.

Auburn vs. LSU

The Bet: Auburn running back Tank Bigsby Over 77.5 rushing yards

One more Over to round out the card! This line is simply too low, as Bigsby has eclipsed 100 rushing yards in three of his four games this season. He’s one of the most talented backs in all of college football and should be relied upon heavily in this game as Auburn plays musical chairs at quarterback.

He gets a decent matchup here against an LSU defense that allowed 223 rushing yards to UCLA in their only true test of the season (they’ve played an air raid team, FCS school, and a MAC team in the other three games). They can be exposed up front defensively, as has been the case for two years now.

We’re taking Tank Bigsby Over 77.5 rushing yards at FanDuel’s Sportsbook.