College Football Player Props for Saturday, September 18

Each week, we’ll be providing you with some of the best bets in college football player props. After a perfect 3-0 start in Week 1, we fell back down to earth with a 1-2 showing last week. Let’s see if we can find some winners as we take a look at the best player props in college football for Saturday, September 18.

Auburn vs. Penn State

The Bet: Auburn quarterback Bo Nix Under 210.5 passing yards

The Auburn Tigers head to Happy Valley and will be playing in front of a Whiteout crowd. It’s one of the most hostile environments in college football — certainly not conducive to the over on any opposing players.

Nix’s struggles on the road are legendary. In his career, he’s completed only 54.5% of his passes while throwing 9 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He gets a matchup here against a good Penn State secondary that is holding teams to 205.5 passing yards per game. Overall, opposing offenses are averaging only 3.9 yards per play on the year.

Look for the Tigers to keep the ball on the ground and rely on their star running back Tank Bigsby as they play in a hostile environment here. Sure, the offense has looked great to start the year, but they’ve played two cupcake matchups and face a massive step-up in competition here in the Nittany Lions.

We’re taking Bo Nix Under 210.5 passing yards at FanDuel’s Sportsbook.

Alabama vs. Florida

The Bet: Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams Over 69.5 receiving yards

How about an over in one of the marquee matchups of the weekend? The Crimson Tide travel to the Swamp to do battle with the Gators. The last time these two teams met — in the SEC championship — they combined for 98 total points in a barn-burner.

This one isn’t expected to be quite as high scoring, but the total still sits at a healthy 59.5, and points are expected to be had. Williams transferred in from Ohio State and has immediately become one of the top two options in this passing game along with teammate John Metchie.

He’s already put up 157 receiving yards and two scores over the team’s first two games on a whopping 22.4 yards per reception. Although playing on the road, he gets a nice matchup against a Gators secondary that allowed 257 passing yards a year ago and 6.1 yards per play overall. They do have a star corner in Kaiir Elam, but it’d be surprising to see him shadow Williams in this one with the dangerous Metchie also on the field.

A big play or two and this one is in the bag.

We’re taking Jameson Williams over 69.5 receiving yards at FanDuel’s Sportsbook.

Tulane vs. Ole Miss

The Bet: Ole Miss wide receiver Dontario Drummond Over 93.5 receiving yards

Drummond appears to have taken over the top wide receiver role for the Rebels, a profitable role that saw Elijah Moore go for 1,193 receiving yards and 8 touchdowns in only eight games a year ago. As the apparent top option, Drummond has exploded for back-to-back 100-yard games to start the season, including 177 yards against Louisville in the opener.

Approaching the under on any Ole Miss prop is not likely to be a profitable long-term investment. They’re averaging 48.5 points per game on the season and are led by Heisman hopeful Matt Corral at quarterback. Corral’s passing yards prop currently sits at 338.5 at FanDuel, giving you an idea of the kind of numbers that are expected every week from this potent offense.

All those Corral yards need to go somewhere, and Drummond has all the makings of the go-to guy in this scheme. He gets a good matchup here against a Tulane secondary allowing 249 passing yards per game so far on the season. They weren’t any better a season ago, either, as they allowed 279 passing yards per game in 2020.

We’re taking Dontario Drummond Over 93.5 receiving yards at FanDuel’s Sportsbook.

Year-to-date record: 4-2