College Football Player Props for Saturday, September 25

College Football Props for Saturday, September 25

While the college football betting slate may be underwhelming in some peoples’ eyes, that’s certainly not the case with the player prop market. There are plenty of offerings at FanDuel Sportsbook, and we’ve got a loaded card with six player props in store for this weekend’s action. Let’s see if we can find some winners as we take a look at the best player props in college football for Saturday, September 25.

Iowa State vs. Baylor

The Bet: Baylor quarterback Gerry Bohanon Under 207.5 passing yards

Baylor’s offense has gotten off to a hot start in 2021, averaging 46.7 points per game and 559.7 total yards over their first three contests. Those numbers need to be taken with quite the grain of salt, however, as they’ve come against very underwhelming competition. You’d expect a Power 5 team to put up numbers against the likes of Texas State, Texas Southern, and Kansas.

The Bears face a huge step up in competition on Saturday as they host the Iowa State Cyclones, who are allowing only 13.3 points and 194 total yards per game. They have one of the best and most experienced defenses in the country and should be able to keep Baylor and Bohanon in check. Shoot, if they’re allowing fewer total yards per game than Bohanon’s passing yardage prop listed here, you almost need to auto-play this one.

To boot, Bohanon is more of a runner than a thrower and will have difficulty beating this tough Cyclones secondary.

We’re taking Gerry Bohanon Under 207.5 passing yards at FanDuel’s Sportsbook.

Clemson vs. NC State

The Bet: Clemson running back Will Shipley Over 62.5 rushing yards

Dabo Swinney made his point clear in the lead-up to this game: true freshman Will Shipley is the new top dog in this Clemson backfield. We really didn’t need Dabo’s statements to tell that the tide has turned in Shipley’s favor, as he took 21 carries for 88 yards and two scores last week against Georgia Tech. This Clemson offense is struggling mightily, and they’re leaning on the talented five-star to get the job done — those two touchdowns were the team’s only scores on the day.

Teammate Lyn-J Dixon entered the transfer portal earlier this week, leaving Kobe Pace as his main competition for carries. Seeing as Shipley outcarried Pace in each of the last two games (and tripled his carries last week), it’s safe to say Shipley is locked into a valuable role and will be trusted with getting this offense moving again.

This prop is simply too low. Shipley has gone over 80 yards in each of his last two games, and will likely continue to see decent volume as Clemson’s alpha.

We’re taking Will Shipley Over 62.5 rushing yards at FanDuel’s Sportsbook.

Illinois vs Purdue

The Bet: Illinois wide receiver Isaiah Williams Over 39.5 receiving yards

Williams made the switch from quarterback to wide receiver in the offseason, and early results have shown that it’s been a worthwhile position change. He’s by far the team’s leading receiver in both receptions (21) and yards (230) and has firmly established himself as the go-to receiver.

Illinois may not have a great offense, sure, but this number is far too low for any team’s go-to target. Through four games, Williams has been targeted a total of 36 times — good for 9 targets a game.

He’s also demonstrated the ability to eclipse this yardage barrier, as he’s broken 39.5 receiving yards in each of his four games this season.

All signs point to Williams’ over, so that’s what we’re on.

We’re taking Isaiah Williams Over 39.5 receiving yards at FanDuel’s Sportsbook.

UCLA vs. Stanford

The Bet: UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet Over 59.5 rushing yards

A talented runner who struggled to get on track at Michigan, Charbonnet has been revitalized under Chip Kelly’s offensive scheme in Pasadena. Charbonnet has taken 23 carries for a monster line of 242 yards and six touchdowns to start the year. That’s good for an impressive 10.5 yards per carry.

Those numbers should pair well here against a Stanford defense allowing 210 rushing yards per game on 5.9 yards per carry. Most recently, they allowed lowly Vanderbilt to accumulate 247 rushing yards and a score on the ground. If they’ve struggled to contain Vandy, how on earth do they plan on stopping Charbonnet and the Bruins?

All signs point to the Bruins having success running the football in this contest, and Charbonnet should be a large part of that.

We’re taking Zach Charbonnet Over 59.5 rushing yards at FanDuel’s Sportsbook.

Washington State vs. Utah

The Bet: Utah tight end Brant Kuithe Over 36.5 receiving yards

Brant Kuithe is one of the best tight ends in college football. You may not know his name, but the kid has serious game and is a threat anytime he’s on the field.

He gets a nice matchup here against a Washington State defense that was just torched for four touchdowns and nearly 400 yards by USC freshman quarterback Jaxson Dart. On the year, they’re allowing 312 passing yards per game.

Kuithe has been the top pass-catching option for the Utes this year — he leads the team in receiving yards (138) and is tied for first in receptions (13). While those numbers aren’t fantastic, a quick look at Kuithe’s historical performances will tell you that he clears this 36.5 receiving yards bar quite regularly. In fact, it’s a mark that he’s cleared in five of his last six games, with the only miss coming by half a yard.

The cherry on top is that this Utah offense will be turning to new quarterback Cam Rising after previous starter Charlie Brewer announced earlier this week that he is entering the transfer portal. This offense looked much improved under Rising at the end of last week’s game against San Diego State and should be good news for Utah’s pass-catching options.

We’re taking Brant Kuithe Over 36.5 receiving yards at FanDuel’s Sportsbook.

Washington State vs. Utah

The Bet: Utah running back Micah Bernard Over 59.5 rushing yards

Two overs for a Utah team that’s been struggling to start the year? Absolutely — their yardage totals are listed far too law as an overreaction.

The Utah RB1 is a very valuable job. Last year, Ty Jordan, who tragically passed away at the end of the season, ran for 119.4 yards per game as a freshman. Before him, Zach Moss accumulated 3,685 rushing yards over a three-year span. Who is the top option in 2021, you ask?

Bernard has jumped out as the top option for the Utes at running back, taking 17 carries last week while the next busiest rusher (TJ Pledger) saw only 4. While he struggled in that contest against a stout San Diego State front seven, he showed that he is dangerous the week before, rushing for 146 yards and a score on only 12 carries against BYU.

Bernard is locked into a role that has primarily been very usage-heavy in the past. We’re going to bank on him doing enough against a poor Washington State defense to get over 60 yards.

We’re taking Micah Bernard Over 59.5 rushing yards at FanDuel’s Sportsbook.

Year-to-date record: 5-4