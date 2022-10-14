Conference USA Expansion: 2022 Football Records for New Teams

College football realignment this summer reminded me of a middle school cafeteria – no loyalty, just jockeying for the prime lunch spot. Oklahoma and Texas are leaving for the SEC, prompting the Big 12 to invite three schools from the American Athletic Conference – Houston, Cincinnati, and UCF. The AAC turned around and grabbed six schools from Conference USA – Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, North Texas, Rice, UAB, and UTSA. Luckily, C-USA was already scheduled to add Liberty, New Mexico State, Jacksonville State, and Sam Houston State to the conference next season.

Conference USA Expansion

C-USA lost the fight to keep Marshall, Old Dominion, and Southern Mississippi, who all bolted for the Sun Belt Conference. The five remaining schools, Western Kentucky, Florida International, Louisiana Tech, Middle Tennessee, and UTEP, will be joined by FBS schools Liberty and New Mexico State, as well as FCS programs Jacksonville State and Sam Houston State.

2023 Conference USA Football Teams

Florida International

Uconn defeated Florida International 33-12 last Saturday, handing the Panthers their third loss of the season. FIU started strong but was eventually overpowered by a Jim Mora-coached Huskies team that looks better and better each week. The Panthers out-gained the Huskies 409 to 402 but committed three turnovers on the day. Uconn’s defense has now only allowed two touchdowns in their past two games. In those games, senior defensive back Tre Wortham has been tremendous, netting three picks, which puts him in a tie for eighth in the country. FIU quarterback Grayson James finished 28-43 for 256 yards and two interceptions. Lexington Joseph led the run game for the Panthers, finishing with seven carries for 103 yards and one touchdown, averaging 14.7 yards per carry.

Jacksonville State

Bye Week.

Liberty

The Flames earned their third win in a row with a 42-24 victory over UMass Saturday afternoon at McGuirk Alumni Stadium. Liberty took its foot off the gas in the second half, scoring 21 points to open up the gap and eventually put the game away. The Flames outgained the Minutemen 453-233, finishing with an impressive 194 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns led by Dae Dae Hunter, who racked up 78 yards on 17 carries and a touchdown. Liberty quarterback Johnathan Bennett regularly connected with Demario Douglas, who posted his fifth career 100-yard game and second of the season, leading the receivers with four catches for 134 yards and a touchdown.

Louisiana Tech

The Bulldogs won their first C-USA game of the season, defeating UTEP 41-31 Saturday night. La Tech started strong, scoring on four of its first five drives of the game. But the Miners pushed back against the Bulldogs’ defense in the second half, breaking through several times to make it a one-score game with just ten minutes left in the contest. On the next play, La Tech rallied and executed a four-play, 87-yard touchdown drive that culminated in a 15-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Parker McNeil to Smoke Harris and a successful 2-point conversion pass to Tre Harris. Four minutes later, LaTech kicker Buck Buchanan nailed a 52-yard field goal to essentially put the game away.

Middle Tennessee

UAB took down Middle Tennessee 41-14 in Birmingham Saturday afternoon. The Blue Raiders never found their footing, falling behind 21-7 in the first quarter. MTSU’s defense never woke up, allowing 174 first-half rushing yards and 265 first-half passing yards. Jaylin Lane and Darius Bracy had touchdowns for the Blue Raiders, finishing with 59 and 33 yards, respectively. MTSU falls to 0-2 in C-USA and 3-3 overall. Fun fact: defensive end Jordan Ferguson made his team-leading 28th consecutive start against UAB, playing in his 51st team-leading career game.

“We got exposed on the back end. Especially in the first half, we didn’t stop them,” said head coach Rick Stockstill. “They scored every possession there in the first half, and they got explosive plays. We had them covered. We didn’t make a play (or) they made a play. We had some guys get behind us again. We missed tackles coming down. They ran the ball really well.”

New Mexico State

Bye week.

Sam Houston State

Bye week.

UTEP

The Miners were yet another example of an almost come-from-behind story. They cut a 20-point deficit down to just six with about ten minutes remaining but couldn’t finish it out, falling 41-31 to Louisiana Tech Saturday night.

“I liked the way – when we were down 20 at the half – came back and fought and did some excellent things in the second half and got the game within one score,” UTEP Head Coach Dana Dimel said. “But we have to get better at scoring more in the red zone, which is obvious. We have to finish drives, eliminate turnovers and not give up the big plays. That was a big part of the game. [LA Tech] did a better job making less mistakes and making more plays.”

The Miners finished a demanding stretch of seven games in seven weeks with a 3-4 record, 1-2 in Conference USA. They will be home for three of the following four contests as they try to reach back-to-back bowls for the first time in 17 years.

Western Kentucky

The Hilltoppers drop a down-to-the-wire game 31-28 to UTSA Saturday night in the Alamodome. They put up 481 yards offensively, including 373 through the air. Sophomore wide receiver Malachi Corley had a career day with 11 catches for 131 yards, and redshirt senior Daewood Davis joined him in the 100+ club, notching 120 yards off of eight grabs and a touchdown. The Tops pulled within three points early in the fourth quarter after trailing heading into the second half, but a failed onside kick after the score halted the WKU’s momentum, and the Roadrunners scored a touchdown two plays later. The Tops then drove the length of the field, finding the endzone on a 33-yard touchdown run from sophomore running back Kye Robichaux. They made a huge defensive stop to put the ball back in the hands of the offense but couldn’t convert on fourth down at the UTSA 34-yard line, handing the ball back to the Roadrunners, who let the clock run out.